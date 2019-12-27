Stanardsville Town Council gets update on streetscape
Stanardsville Town Council heard updates to several grant-funded projects in the town at its regular meeting Dec. 9.
Roy Dye, project manager, said because of delays to Phase II of the streetscape project, caused by needed safety inspections and the discovery of petroleum fumes (necessitating in-depth investigation), an additional grant is now needed from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to continue work on the project in the amount of $207,000.
Each of the nine property owners whose land would be impacted by the extension of sidewalks and installation of lamp posts along Main Street have been invited to meet to go over the process with VDOT representatives. Once the process of securing Right of Ways has been completed, a bid for construction will be put out in the spring. The resolution passed unanimously, committing the town to providing 20% matching funds for this grant in order to complete the project. Dye expects the work to be completed by summer 2020.
The new light posts and crosswalks will be maintained by the Town of Stanardsville, but the sidewalks themselves are VDOT property and as such would be financed by VDOT.
Another item of discussion was the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to fix up several sets of apartments in town. After initial work estimates were prepared and contractors from the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP, Inc.) drove up from Roanoke to inspect the apartment buildings to determine the extent of the work needed, most of the landowners backed out of the program.
SERCAP is a non-profit but they asked the council to consider partial repayment for the work already put in on the project, since the halting of the project meant they would not be eligible for recompense through the grant funding on these properties. The council debated the cost of such work and voted to send the requested payment of $6,500, as it was already part of the construction budget and will help enable this non-profit to continue doing necessary work.
Contracts with property owners were signed in September 2018 for façade improvements as part of the $1 million Downtown Revitalization grant awarded to the town in 2017.
Board approves new buses
The Greene County School Board approved the purchase of four new school buses at its regular meeting on Dec. 11. Although the county will fund the purchase of the buses, the schools will own and insure them.
An update was given on the Environmental Literacy in the Piedmont project by Stephanie DeNicola of Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District. This past fall, sixth grade students at William Monroe Middle School participated in a week-long watershed education initiative. Thanks to grant funding, the kids collected data in the watershed and also did follow-up lessons aligned with learning objectives in science (analyzing the data), English (writing a personal reflection on the project) and art (created clay models of the watershed). The student-collected data was submitted to the EPA and their written letters were published in the Greene County Record.
Dr. Brenda Walton, Director of Teaching and Learning, gave the board an update on the Balanced Assessment Plan. These new assessments will replace traditional multiple-choice Standards of Learning tests with assessment of projects, exams, student portfolios, presentations and more to show a better performance-based guideline for student knowledge. Under development for five years, the tests are beginning to be in use in several subjects and are under review by the state to see how they match up with expectations, she said.
Kristie Spencer, Business and Facilities Director, presented an update on the division’s Capital Improvements Project, including budget estimates for repairs to the schools and grounds. Items included roofing repairs and replacements at the Greene County Technical Education Center, the William Monroe High School Performing Arts Center, Ruckersville Elementary school and the library at Nathanael Greene Primary School. Additional needs include an athletic field mower replacement at Ruckersville Elementary, HVAC unit updates at both Nathanael Greene and Ruckersville elementary schools, a replaced hot water heater in Nathanael Greene Elementary’s kitchen, paving on the playground and bus lanes at the primary school and window replacements at the tech center.
Supervisors OK financing for new breathing equipment
The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a financing change to new self-contained breathing apparatuses for the volunteer firefighters at its Dec. 10 meeting.
The purchase of the new units was approved in the fiscal year 2020 budget, but at financing for 10 years, which the vendor does not allow. The maximum term they permit is seven years.
“So, we’ve worked with the vendor to allow us to use the (budgeted) $75,000 as a down payment and then for the next seven years the payment will be $84,560.55,” said Tracy Morris, deputy county administrator and director of finance.
The total cost for the project is $598,009.28, which includes masks and air packs for the volunteers to wear into hazardous environments. Melissa Meador, director of emergency services, said the equipment typically has a shelf life of 10 years and units were last purchased in 2006. Each seat on every rig must be outfitted with the items, she said.
“This allows our volunteers to do their jobs with dependable equipment,” Meador said.
Monroe Supervisor David Cox made the motion to approve the financing change and Ruckersville Supervisor Michelle Flynn seconded.
“Great, it’s been a long time coming,” Cox said.
Morris said the new equipment is expected to arrive in the next 30 days.
New ladder fire truck gets supervisor approval
The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Dec. 10 to adjust financing to the three volunteer fire departments to purchase a county-owned ladder fire truck.
The departments receive financing from the board of supervisors that allows them to replace outdated trucks. The three departments have agreed to withhold their funding for six years so the county can purchase a ladder truck that all three departments will have access to.
“The three fire companies are in total agreement that a ladder truck is needed,” said Monroe Supervisor David Cox, liaison to the emergency services board.
The proposal allows the purchase of the ladder truck in fiscal year 2024 and the departments each forgo the funding in fiscal years 2025-2028, returning to normal funding in fiscal year 2029.
“I like the concept; I like that all three fire companies are on board and see this as a good thing for us as a community and for their companies,” said Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin, chair. “I worry a little bit that it goes out 10 years and this board can’t permit future boards to obligations of appropriation of funds down the line, but that’s something I can live with. “
“This is huge,” said Melissa Meador, director of emergency services. “We have apartment complexes coming and more commercial. This is going to provide us with a different approach to firefighting. The closest ones to us are in Hollymead, in the Town of Orange and in Culpeper County. I’m a firm believer in taking care of your own and not relying on other agencies to do the job.”
—Compiled by Kathleen Borrelli and Terry Beigie
