William Monroe High School students and athletes have a brand-new space to work out, thanks to a generous donation of more than $15,000 from the school’s booster club.
The William Monroe High School Athletics Boosters Club, a volunteer group of dedicated parents and community members that works to support and raise funding for student athletic programs, was approached last year about the need for new athletic training facilities. After thorough research and maintenance work on the space, the new fitness room was officially opened on Dec. 12.
Dave Mack, vice president of the boosters, said they were approached by head volleyball coach Leah Wimmer about the lack of workout space for female athletes. Another coach mentioned that the space next door to the existing weight room was not being used, so Mack decided to do some research.
“I came down and took a tour of the facility,” he said. “We saw the space and said well, we can spend a whole lot of money and reach a lot of students in one go with redoing this space.”
Mack met with Kyle Pursel, Greene County Public Schools’ director of administrative services, and Andy Kelly, coach the high school’s athletic trainer, to come up with a plan for the room.
“Typically with the boosters a coach comes to us and says oh we need $500 for this specific item. This was one thing we could spend a lot of money on and reach not just the 15 kids on the soccer team but 100 kids and even I think the future in here is that the gym classes are going to be able to come in here,” Mack said. “Athletes who are injured that would have had to go to physical therapy off site now you have a certified personal trainer in here that can maybe dovetail with the physical therapist. Instead of having a parent come try to drag their kid to PT after school, he or she can come in here and do the same thing with an athletic trainer and save mom and dad the expense.”
When asked about the funding for the new equipment, Mack explained that the majority of it came directly from concession sales at games in the past few years.
“It’s the parents mostly of our student athletes like the volleyball team parents, the football team parents; they’re the ones in there running the stand; all that work gets channeled and funneled right back into the school,” Mack said. “It was a couple years of selling hotdogs that went into this but for us, this is a project that’s going to keep going. If space ever opens up on the other side of that wall we can continue to build.”
Mack hopes that in addition to the student athletes, all gym classes will eventually be able to use the room to learn how to lift as well as Kelly’s athletic training classes.
“That’s what we wanted to do, more than buying new basketballs for the basketball team,” he said.
The room took some time to get cleaned and fixed up in preparation for the new equipment, which was actually set up and demonstrated to the coaches by a representative of the company.
“The school took care of the walls and the maintenance items, the floor. We basically said get it ready for us, give us a list. Coach Kelly and every single PE teacher and most of the coaches had input,” Mack said. “We came up with a budget—we went over that budget but it was like, well, let’s do it. It’s for the kids and it’s something that didn’t exist before.”
Mack believes the room will especially serve the female student population, who often has different needs than the male students.
“Two things. One, they [female athletes] don’t need to be doing Romanian deadlifts and slinging huge plates around; they’re not interested in putting on 40 pounds of bulk muscle like a football player would be,” he said. “And two, a lot of our female athletes, you go over in that weight room and there’s 45 teenage boys on the floor; they want to impress everybody. [The girls] want to come work out and not feel that teenage pressure. That’s another part of this because they’re being underserved.”
In the past, female athletes have done all their workouts in the school gym using whatever the coaches could cobble together for equipment.
Jenna Velasquez, a junior on the varsity basketball team, was impressed with the new equipment.
“It definitely shows the school’s invested in our team and looking out for us and it allows us to come together and be more unified and hardworking and get what we need in order to succeed,” Velasquez said. “The equipment’s awesome; it’s stuff we didn’t have to access to before because we’d have to compete with the other [teams] and also Coach Kelly’s got a bunch of awesome new stuff in here that makes us work really hard and it’s a lot of fun.”
Kelly was asked to design the room and choose the best equipment to serve the highest number of students.
“The stuff in here is designed mainly to develop more athleticism in our athletes so we do a lot of functional movement training as opposed to squats or bench presses, things like that which really aren’t the most functional,” Kelly said. “It’s an injury prevention program that we do here, especially for the girls because they have a higher rate of ACL tears, so we want to prevent that at all costs. I think the equipment we have here now is a great way to make our athletes better and keep them out there on the court and prevent injuries.”
Kelly wanted to thank the booster club for its generosity.
“It just goes to show that our booster club is really vested in the wellbeing of our athletes and not only making sure they stay safe on the field but also that they are having the opportunity to become the best athlete they can be. This equipment has added a whole new dimension to what I can do,” he said. “I just want to thank the boosters again, Kyle Pursel for throwing this stuff together and Brian Collier (WMHS Athletic Director) for being so supportive and all the coaches that really expressed a lot of interest in seeing this thing come to fruition. They have really been the driving force behind what I do up here for the kids and trying to make them the best athletes they can be and to keep them as safe as possible throughout the year so just a big thanks to those guys and all the kids who put in a lot of effort and hard work.”
While student athletes will have priority in the use of the equipment, school staff and administrators will also have access to use the fitness room in off hours through the use of a keyless entry system.
