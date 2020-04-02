With the governor’s latest ban on gatherings of more than 10 people to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many area churches have been forced to close their doors, but that doesn’t mean church is out-of-session.
Pastor Greg Payne of Nortonsville Church of God said that “challenging times have produced creative times for the church. We started an online service on Facebook and Instagram called NCOG Live; based on the number of views, we actually ministered to far more people (this) Sunday than on a typical Sunday service.”
Some churches have either held a drive-through church service or were planning on doing it, but after Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order it’s unclear if that will happen.
“Church has never been about a building,” he said. “Instead it’s all about relationships. It’s been inspiring watching our church family rise to the occasion. They have been calling each other, encouraging each other and praying.”
In the time when people seem to need prayers the most, Payne wants his congregants to know the church is still there for them.
“The recent challenges and disappointments do not surprise God; he is in control. God will see us through, and I truly believe we will be stronger after this. This is our opportunity to show God’s love and to do good deeds,” he said.
Rev. Anne West of Grace Episcopal Church had similar thoughts on the topic.
“We are reminding each other daily that God walks with us in the storms of life,” West said, noting that parishioners at her church continue to till and prepare the Unity Garden for a good season of crops. Grace has also been helping raise funds to support Feeding Greene, the county’s food bank.
“On Sunday morning we held a Zoom Coffee Hour just to see each other and share some love,” West said. “Our organist and choir director team have started a YouTube channel to provide us with beautiful music we have been missing (and) the Episcopal Church all around the country is offering online worship opportunities.”
West wishes to thank all the workers and volunteers who go out every day to help heal the sick, feed the hungry and care for each other.
Jason Luber, communications director from Legacy Church, noted that while worship and community works may look different, they continue stronger than ever.
“Now our Sunday worship service is online on our website, Facebook and our YouTube channel,” Luber said. “Our midweek Bible studies meet virtually. We’ve started a new morning show to connect online with our church family, and our commitment to local partners, such as the Backpack Program and GRACE, has increased so that every family in Greene is supplied with necessary resources during this trying time.”
At Blue Ridge Presbyterian, the building has been closed since March 13. However, according to Pastor Walter Canter there is still produce pick up as a drive-through service in the church parking lot on the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month.
“With the produce pick up, we used sanitizing cleaner on all the door handles and tables before and after,” Canter said. “All of our volunteers used gloves and we kept the distribution tables more than six feet apart.”
Canter has been live-streaming worship services from the sanctuary with only a pianist on Sundays, and the rest of the time the church staff are working from home. The live stream is available on the church’s YouTube page, as well as the sermon audio as a podcast through Spotify and on the website.
“We’ve been doing a lot of experimentation with digital community building,” Canter said. “Our Bible studies have been taking place on an online video conferencing platform; each week we’ve been sending a home worship guide out to our email list and we’ve used other social media platforms to keep in touch as well. The streamed services are condensed, but we’ve been fortunate to have our pianist join me to provide some live music.”
When asked what he wanted his congregants to know, Canter’s main message was that we are not alone even though we are isolated.
“Social isolation is difficult, but we have access to many forms of communication technology that can keep us in touch,” he said. “Something as low tech as calling a friend or family member that you haven’t seen in a while can be a huge lift for your spirit. Taking time out of the day to put down the smart phone, turn off the news and unplug can also go a long way to easing anxiety. Meditation, sitting in quiet and counting breaths, going for a walk outside, centering prayer, reading familiar scripture passages are all ways of finding comfort in anxious and fearful times.”
Canter encouraged people to reach out to their congregations or to any local clergymen by whatever means they have at their disposal and have honest conversations about social isolation, saying “this is a weird time and we need to love one another and move through it together.”
Blue Ridge Pres-byterian was planning to hold a drive-in Easter morning service in their parking lot where congregants will worship “together” while staying in their separate cars, though it’s unclear if that will happen at this time.
At Spring Hill Baptist Church, Pastor Steve Nethery has been offering online worship services on the church’s website, as well as on YouTube and Facebook. They are also burning DVDs and delivering them to people since not all congregants may have access to appropriate internet service to stream videos.
As for his advice to those who may feel lost, Nethery said people can call his church at (434) 973-7473.
“We will visit with you via phone, pray with you or drive by and visit in person while honoring social distancing,” he said. “Stay in contact with family, friends etc. on a daily basis. Part of being healthy is relationship; social distancing does not have to be social isolation.”
Pastor Chuck Winner from Stanardsville United Methodist said that while all in-person worship services in his church have been canceled, they are remaining connected through several new forms of communication as well.
“We have been taping a weekly devotion which is made available on our church Facebook page as well as our church website,” said Winner. “We are also making study notes available by email to all those who had been attending our Lenten Bible study prior to the shut down.”
According to Winner, a number of volunteers are available to pick up groceries or medications for those in the church who are homebound or reluctant to venture out. He has also contacted congregants inviting them to email prayer concerns and requests, which are being sent out to the entire congregation once per week. He encourages anyone who is in spiritual need at this time to watch their videos or reach out for help.
“Our plan is that once we’ve been given the green light to begin worship services again, we will have a team come into the church to sanitize all public areas and frequently touched surfaces,” Winner said. “Our latest ministry, the Stanardsville Station, was just about ready to open to the public before the shutdown mandate was received. It is our hope that as soon as it is safe we will proceed with our opening plans.”
Evergreen Church of the Brethren, which has been closed since March 8, held their first “parking lot prayer” service with Pastor Pat Kelliher on Sunday, March 29, with congregants queuing up in their cars for a chance to pray with Kelliher and his wife, Tammy, under a canopy tent.
“We were busy the entire time from 10:30 until noon, and it was so nice to see friends during this unprecedented and difficult time,” said Tammy Kelliher of the event. The church is also posting video messages from the pastor every Sunday morning on their Facebook page.
