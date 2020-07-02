The Greene County Board of Supervisors is considering using a portion of the $1.7 million in federal CARES Act funding as grants to assist local businesses in the county.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders for closure of non-essential businesses due to COVID-19 were a blow to many small businesses in Greene County.
“Non-essential businesses have a loss of sales of approximately two months,” said Alan Yost, director of economic development and tourism. “This has been devastating to our locally owned and locally operated small businesses. They truly have been disproportionately affected rather than the larger box stores that remained open.”
Restaurants were down about 80% of their business from last year and lodging was down 40%, Yost said.
“The whole concept of small-business recovery grants is important because these small businesses have not benefited,” Yost said. “We’re proposing tonight that a portion of that $1.7 million … be used for small business grants.”
Yost said he’s requesting between 15-20% be used for the recovery grant program, or between $255,000 and $340,000. There would be a competitive application process through the Greene County Economic Development Authority (EDA) who will collaborate with the Charlottesville Investment Collaboration (CIC) to award the grants, “removing any concerns here locally of favoritism of any nature,” Yost said.
Grants would be awarded in increments of $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000. Businesses must show the loss of business from the shutdown using gross receipts from 2019.
To receive a $25,000 grant, the business must demonstrate a 50% loss from 2019. For gross receipts between $100,000 to $500,000 and a 33% loss, a business would qualify for the $10,000 grant. For gross receipts of $100,000 and a 25% loss, a business could be eligible for a $5,000 grant. Additionally, a business must have been located in Greene County prior to March 2020 and have no outstanding debt obligations to Greene County or the EDA.
“The amount of the grant cannot exceed any documented loss,” Yost said.
He added this grant program and this pot of money is in addition to the EDA’s small business loan program, which charges interest for repayment.
Since the CARES Act funding must be spent by Dec. 30, the recovery funds will be used as grants with no repayment.
EDA Chair Michael Payne said the board is excited about the possibility to help the businesses.
“We do believe that the timeline that has been proposed is aggressive, but if you are willing to allow us to go forward, we believe that we can make this happen for you,” Payne said.
Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville, asked County Administrator Mark Taylor what priorities the county has for the funding.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said he’d like to see the program move forward.
“I agree with Steve,” said Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer. “I know there are quite a few, that I’m aware of, small businesses who could benefit from this.”
While the program will be facilitated through the EDA, it will be a board of supervisors’ program and memorandums of understanding will need to be drafted between the EDA and the supervisors.
“I’m pleased that we’re finding some good uses for these funds,” Martin said.
A public hearing will be required before the funds can be appropriated to the program.
The supervisors voted unanimously to appropriate $58,000 of the CARES Act funding to reimburse county departments for expenses incurred throughout the pandemic.
A public hearing was not required for the appropriation based on the totality of Greene County’s budget, Taylor said. He added since the expenditures were incurred during fiscal year 2020, the appropriation was made to repay them at the last meeting prior to fiscal year 2021 began on July 1.
“(The funds) are for personal protective gear,” said Melissa Meador, emergency services manager. “PPE includes things like gowns, surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, eye protection, face shields, disinfecting wipes, extra cleaning by our cleaning crews that have been required.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.