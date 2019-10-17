Ghosts and goblins and ghouls—Oh My! It’s Halloween in Greene and we have almost a dozen places to wear costumes and collect goodies.

Oct. 26

Ruckersville Baptist Church Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m.

Red, White, Blue and Greene Tricks and Treats for Halloween from 4-9 p.m. at Greene Commons Pavilion, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Free admission. “Hocus Pocus” will be playing, as well.

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m., 5251 Seminole Trail, 5251 Seminole Trail, Barboursville.

Oct. 28

Greene County Parks and Recreation Trick or Treat Hunt at 6 p.m. SHARP. It will be held at Greene County Community Park, 512 Jeri Allen Way, Ruckersville. Rain date is Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

Oct. 31

Trick or Treat at Greene County Library, 222 Main St., Stanardsville. Children can come in during the day to pick up a special treat

Greene County Rescue Squad Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. at 9845 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville.

Dyke Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. at 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke.

Greene Valley Stables Trick or Treat from 6-9 p.m. at 6080 Amicus Road, Ruckersville.

