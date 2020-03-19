The jail budget has been approved.
On Thursday, members of the Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ) Authority approved an approximately $16.4 million budget.
The budget includes a 2 percent salary increase for employees, a slight decrease in the VRS rate and a 9.8 percent increase in insurance rates. The latter was already included in the current year’s budget due to a projected, but not realized, health insurance increase. The budget also includes a 0.03 percent increase in group life insurance, from 1.31 percent to 1.34 percent and an additional $60,000 should bills be approved that would cover PTSD and heart and infection diseases for correctional officers and medical staff.
Approximately $188,000 has been budgeted in information technology costs, an increase over the current year of approximately $99,000 mainly due to needed equipment replacements. Approximately $800,000 is set aside for inmate medical costs and is allocated to each locality based on a three-year average of inmate days. Should a locality exceed its allocation, that county will likely receive a bill for the difference. Authority members discussed covering any overages using reserve funds, but ultimately decided to revisit the issue when a locality exceeds its allocation.
The food services budget increased by approximately $216,000 to $985,000, mainly due to costs associated with maintaining special diets like Kosher and diabetic meals. With the completion of the recent plumbing project, there are no major capital items included in the proposed budget. Capital outlay expenditures total just $294,400 which primarily consists of equipment replacements including a $65,000 generator, $50,000 for HVAC, $32,000 in hot water heaters, $10,000 for a washing machine and dryer, $12,000 for an ice machine and $10,000 for a walk behind mower and zero turn mower. Also included is $5,500 for the replacement of a roof top exhaust fan, $15,000 in radios and $70,000 in vehicles.
The budget is balanced using $8.4 million collectively from the counties the jail serves—Louisa, Orange, Greene, Fluvanna and Madison. Each locality’s individual share of the collective contribution is based on its average inmate population over a three-year period. This doesn’t equal individual prisoners, but rather inmate days. For fiscal year 2021 which is factored using inmate days in fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019, Louisa, with an average jail population of 35,204 days, covers 30.74 percent of the collective locality contribution. Orange trails behind with 30,143 days, 26.32 percent. Next is Greene with 19,896 days and 17.37 percent of the contribution. Fluvanna has 16,700 days with 14.58 percent and Madison trails with 12,592, 10.99 percent.
Of the collective contribution, Louisa will cover approximately $2.6 million, nearly $172,000 less than the current year; Orange approximately $2.2 million, $36,000 less than the current year; Greene approximately $1.5 million, approximately $135,000 more than the current year; Fluvanna approximately $1.2 million, $14,000 less than the current year and Madison approximately $926,000, nearly $88,000 more than the current year. The $8.4 million is level with the current year’s local contribution.
Jail finance director Teresa Miller said county officials were happy with the budget. The final draft was sent to each county administrator prior to last week’s authority meeting.
“All five county administrators were thrilled,” she said. “They are very pleased with the budget.”
In addition to local funding, the budget also includes $1.8 million in reserve funds, nearly $290,000 more than the current year; approximately $5.2 million in state funding and $600,000 in federal funding, the latter of which is accumulated by housing federal prisoners at a rate of $50 per day.
The motion to approve the budget was made by authority member and Madison County Supervisor Kevin McGhee and seconded by authority member and Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos. It was approved 8-0. Authority members Troy Wade, who represents Louisa County; Louisa County Sheriff Donald Lowe; and Greene County Supervisor Marie Durrer were absent.
