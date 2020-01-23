The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved ordinance changes at its Jan. 14 meeting pertaining to performance guarantees and public and private infrastructure in new developments. The changes were made to Article 19-5 of the Greene County Zoning Ordinance and section 4-2-3, section 6-4 and section 7 of the Greene County Subdivision Ordinance.
No one spoke against the changes during the public hearing.
The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously recommended the changes at its Nov. 20 meeting.
Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said the changes cover performance guarantees, which are financial contracts between the county and developer that requirements for public and private infrastructure—such as roads—are met along with the site plan or subdivision plan. Other infrastructure work includes sidewalks, landscaping, water, sewer and utilities.
“A lot of people think of performance guarantees as bonds, because bonds are probably the most common form,” Frydl said.
The financial surety helps offset the cost of work if the developer does not meet the requirements.
“Some of the board members that have been around a while and Mr. (Davis) Lamb will remember certain neighborhoods where, in the past, maybe some of the guarantees were released incorrectly or in an earlier time frame then maybe would be prudent nowadays,” Frydl said. “They were following the regulations at that time and some of those improvements never got completed because there was no money. So this, this is a way to guarantee that when someone comes to the board and asks to undertake a development, that the citizens receive everything that they expect.”
An escalation clause within the required guarantees is now included to be sure the money increases with the construction cost index.
“The reason why we did this is several years ago, with the housing crisis, the state had left all building plans open,” he said. “So, if I start a project, it may be 20 years before I complete that project and 20 years from now, the amount of money to complete anything that’s unfinished is not going to be paid for by what I collected 20 years prior.”
Changes were also included in how guarantees are released.
“We wanted to be very clear and we wanted to call out the exact language in the state code that lets everyone know when we will be releasing funds,” Frydl said. “And we will release funds when the improvements have been approved and accepted by the state agency, local government department or agency or other authority responsible for maintenance and operation of such improvements.”
In the case of roads, the roads must be accepted into the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) secondary street system before money is returned.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked Frydl what happens to the interest—if there is any—that accrues on the money while the county holds it and whether it could be applied to the cost of the infrastructure completion.
“Any interest that comes to the county is considered a different revenue stream. And as a board you would have that you make all allocation decisions for spending,” Frydl said. “The board certainly has the opportunity to say (they) want to apply this to that project. But you may want to say, we want to apply it to the schools or whatever.”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring said the goal is to mitigate situations that have happened in other developments, such as Golden Hills Subdivision, whose homeowners have come to the county asking it fix the roads.
“If I remember correctly, the developer had promised or was going to bring the road to VDOT standards and turn over to VDOT,” he said. “But during the development, he passed away and it was never brought up to the standards and, of course the people in the neighborhood are very upset, and rightly so. But this will protect situations like that occurring again, correct?”
Frydl agreed, adding, “The key thing there, which happened in the past is, if you completed 80% of the project, and you asked, you’d get 80% of your money back. Well, 20% of the remaining work may or may not exceed 20% of the funding.”
