The Greene County Board of Supervisors will consider at its Feb. 25 meeting revamping a policy for how the school district handles leftover funds at the end of a fiscal year.
The current policy, adopted in June 2014, allows Greene County Public Schools to keep surplus budget funds in a capital improvement plan line item rather than returning the overage to the county’s general fund, which is required by other departments.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said while he was a member of the board in 2014 when the policy was agreed to, he feels it needs to be looked again after delving deeper into the county’s previous budgets and last fiscal year’s audit.
“Due to the increased budgets and the increased long-term obligations of the county, we the board, need to discuss the policy to see if there’s a need to rescind the policy,” Lamb said. “I feel that all departments of Greene County should be treated fairly, and also the citizens of Greene County. I agreed to it because at the time we had investments.”
School Board Chair Sharon Mack, Ruckersville District, spoke during public comments noting the school district is different than other county departments.
“Supervisor Lamb has stated that all departments should be consistent in returning their unused funds to the county’s general fund,” Mack said. “I understand why they’re questioning why the schools should be treated differently than any other part of the county. But the reality is the schools are different. Greene County Public Schools is not a department of the county. The division is governed by its own board and it’s a separate entity and as such the school division is in a unique position when it comes to finances.”
Mack added that money from the capital projects fund has already been used toward the current capital project, which has a more than $1 million payment due annually.
“In my opinion, the current policy is one that further incentivizes smart spending and can only help the county’s financial picture going forward,” Mack said. “Keeping the policy in place, to me, appears to be a fiscally responsible decision given the relative size of the school budget and given the capital expenses that lie ahead.”
Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin, board chair, said even though the policy has been followed since that time, it’s still subject to the approval of the board annually.
“I take issue that we don’t have any more commitments because the school has a $28 million bond,” Martin said. “As I recall we did this in preparation for a school capital project. And that’s where these funds are going into. Whatever is in there it will be drawn down rather dramatically in the next couple of years.”
The goal, Martin said, was to prevent the school division from spending all the allocated money by the end of the school year to get to a zero balance and instead set it aside for capital improvements.
“It incentivized the schools to be careful with their spending so that they could pay off things like a bond for a school project,” Martin said.
Lamb said in the five years since the approval the division has saved about $4 million.
“That’s over-budgeting, I think,” he said.
Lamb said because the money isn’t within the general fund he worries that the money is no longer within the purview of the board of supervisors, which is fiscally responsible for the school division.
“We are the purses; we are responsible,” Lamb said.
Martin said the fund is still county money.
“We direct how this fund is used,” he said.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring asked if there is a way to see how other localities handle planning for capital projects.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said the school division is not the only department in the county that has capital needs.
“I think if it’s an incentive for them to be fiscally conservative with their money and end the year with excess, I think they should have the same opportunity to set aside monies into capital budgets, whether it’s for vehicles or radios,” Bowman said. “I think one of the things this board has had to deal with is long-ago boards did not set aside money, did not allow money to be stacked up for the big capital items that are needed so I think this raises an issue we ought to talk about long-term.”
County Administrator Mark Taylor said he’s seen in previous counties he’s worked where a department will spend down to zero in the spring instead of returning excess to the county’s general fund.
“I do believe that with our budgeting in these times it’s absolutely imperative we do everything we can to encourage every unit that we fund to be as conservative and frugal as possible,” Taylor said.
The board is scheduled to vote on the policy at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
