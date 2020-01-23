Students named to Fall 2019 Dean’s List
Three local students were named to Eastern Mennonite University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Those earning that distinction locally include:
• Makayla Morris from Stanardsville, studying business administration
• Stefanie Skipper from Ruckersville, studying nursing
• Susan Wetherall from Ruckersville, studying nursing
Student on President’s List at Bob Jones U.
Michaela Heacox, a sophomore Elementary Education major from Ruckersville, was among approximately 670 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, S.C.
Student earns Dean’s List at Jacksonville
Joseph Reintges of Barboursville was named to the Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance over the Fall 2019 semester.
Students earning a grade point average of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Deans’ List of their respective schools.
Jacksonville State University is in Jacksonville, Ala.
Riley Ripa earns honors at Virginia Tech
Riley Ripa, a 2017 graduate from William Monroe High School, received a letter of academic excellence from the Corps of Cadets Major General. Ripa was named to the Virginia Tech Dean’s List and the Commandant’s List for his 3.42 grade point average. Ripa is studying Forestry Operations and business.
Savannah Fosher named to Pensacola Dean’s List
Savannah Fosher of Ruckersville was named to the Dean’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Reintges graduates From Jacksonville State
Nearly 600 students were awarded degrees in Fall 2019 at Jacksonville State University, including Joseph Reintges of Barboursville, who received a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management.
