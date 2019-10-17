The newly dedicated Greene Commons in Stanardsville played host to a successful second annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 12. Hundreds came out to enjoy the beautiful fall day at the event, which featured various home brewers, a costume contest, face painting, food trucks, music and more. The event was put together by the Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene group, who also coordinates the annual July 4th festivities in Stanardsville, as a fundraiser for the July 4th event.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.