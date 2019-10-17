The newly dedicated Greene Commons in Stanardsville played host to a successful second annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 12. Hundreds came out to enjoy the beautiful fall day at the event, which featured various home brewers, a costume contest, face painting, food trucks, music and more.  The event was put together by the Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene group, who also coordinates the annual July 4th festivities in Stanardsville, as a fundraiser for the July 4th event.

