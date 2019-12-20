A federal judge approved a defense motion for continuance last week for the trial of Greene County Commissioner of Revenue and his son, which will now be heard in May 2020. The case was originally scheduled to be heard in January.
Larry Vernon Snow and his son Bryant Austin Snow are each charged with one count of conspiracy and two counts of identity theft stemming from an incident in May 2018. Both men pleaded not guilty in federal court in November.
Erin Trodden, federal public defender for Bryant Snow, filed the motion for continuance on Dec. 9 in federal court in Charlottesville.
In the motion, Trodden told the court the extra time was necessary to allow him “to conduct a thorough investigation in his own defense and to determine whether any of the issues in this case are amenable to pretrial resolution.”
Trodden also noted discovery from the government yielded “thousands of pages of evidence, which will require substantial time to review and discuss with Mr. Snow.”
Senior Judge Norman K. Moon ordered the trial moved to May 18-21, 2020.
Moon said in his Dec. 11 order that neither Larry Snow nor the prosecution opposed the continuance.
According to the Speedy Trial Act, federal criminal trials generally begin “within 70 days from the filing date (and making public) of the information or indictment.”
The federal indictments against the Snows were handed down on Oct. 23 in a sealed indictment that was unsealed on Nov. 7.
Moon said not delaying the case “would deny counsel for the defendant or the attorney for the government the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, taking into account the exercise of due diligence,” according to court records.
The Snows’ trial will now be held in federal court in Charlottesville May 18-21, 2020.
According to the Oct. 23 indictments, the Snows conspired to access Department of Motor Vehicle records and get the personal information of two people in order to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.
The younger Snow currently is serving time at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange for a probation violation and one year of a 13-year sentence after pleading guilty to selling heroin; the other 12 years were suspended.
Larry Snow was re-elected as Greene’s commissioner of revenue in the Nov. 5 general election; he was the only one on the ballot. A challenger, Peggy Ganoe, withdrew from the race prior to Election Day. Snow received 4,263 votes, Ganoe received 1,351 votes, despite dropping her campaign, and there were 99 write-in votes. Snow was first elected to the position in 1987.
The indictments by Greene and Orange courts were suspended on Nov. 8 in favor of the federal charges, Ray B. Fitzgerald, deputy Orange County commonwealth’s attorney, wrote in a letter to court clerks.
The move follows a state law that prohibits simultaneous prosecution by state and federal courts for the same offense.
The Orange prosecutor’s office was appointed special prosecutor in the case because of Snow’s long-time service in Greene.
“This case arose in May 2018 when evidence surfaced that Larry Vernon Snow, the commissioner of revenue for Greene County, had exceeded his authorized access to Department of Motor Vehicles computer records in his effort to locate and identify witnesses against Bryant Austin Snow,” Orange Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana W. O’Connell wrote in a prepared statement.
The charges were made after a DMV investigation uncovered the access, O’Connell said.
According to the federal indictment, the Snows conspired to access the names, addresses, vehicle identification numbers and license plates of two persons, named in the indictment only by the initials J.S. and R.R.
The indictments also allege that the information was transferred from Larry Snow to Bryant Snow via mail and that “the offense was committed to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.”
The indictments also charge the Snows with actually taking the information and using it in connection with drug crimes.
During a preliminary trial held in July 2018, a DMV investigator played a 13-minute phone call between father and son, who was in jail at the time, which corresponded to the time of the alleged unauthorized DMV access.
If Larry Snow is convicted, he could be removed from his elected office through a petition process submitted to the Greene County Circuit Court.
State law allows constitutionally elected officers to be removed for a variety of sex crimes, murder and hate crimes.
It also allows officeholders to be removed for neglect of duty, misuse of office or incompetence that “has a material adverse effect upon the conduct of the office.”
The petition must be signed by enough registered county voters to equal 10% of the total number of votes most recently cast for that particular office, per state law. In this case, a petition would need at least 571 signatures to be considered by a court.
