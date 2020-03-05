This time of year it’s not at all unusual to feel a bit jumpy when our coworker coughs, our child comes home with a runny nose or our neighbor in the church pew sneezes; it is flu season after all.
However, the first thing on our minds these days when we hear the cough or the sneeze is the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by a new coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, in late 2019. We’ve all seen the images of people in other countries wearing face masks, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to panic, says Kathryn Goodman with the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD).
“Risk in the United States is very low at this time,” said Goodman, communications and public relations lead for the Virginia Department of Health. “However, it is a threat that it could occur, so we want people to prepare just in case.”
Dr. Denise Bonds, director of TJHD, said it’s a “rapidly evolving situation” with first beginning in China in December to as of March 2 more than 60 countries with citizens diagnosed with COVID-19.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia. However, as of March 2, there were 100 people in the state who were being monitored by the health department.
“We have a really robust plan for pandemic flu—pandemic is when something is occurring on multiple continents—coronavirus isn’t actually a pandemic just yet because there is no outbreak in the United States; we have some cases, but not an outbreak,” Goodman said. “We plan for these types of situations and we have really great relationships with many community partners … they’re all aware of our pandemic influenza preparedness plans and those can be translated into any other type of respiratory illness because it’s very similar.”
At this time the best thing for people to do is prepare for a possible outbreak and wash your hands well and often.
“Part of what we want the public to think about are plans for child care … if a daycare is to close down … what will you do with your child for the day? Are you able to take off work or do you have a relative where your child can go spend the day? And for businesses we want them to start planning for telework,” Goodman said.
Goodman notes that coronavirus isn’t a new virus but COVID-19 is a new strain.
“This is a newer version of the virus,” she said. “We don’t know a lot about it, unfortunately. Every time there is a case, we’re learning more.”
Last fall, TJHD held a flu vaccine clinic in Greene. While there isn’t a vaccine for COVID-19 right now, if one is developed, like it was for H1N1 years ago, the district is prepared to dispense it quickly.
“During our fall flu exercises we’re practicing our emergency response skills,” Goodman said. “At the event we did in Greene, we were very successful. We averaged about a nine-minute timeframe from registration to exit. We love doing the fall exercises because it’s a great way for us to practice because you don’t know. We didn’t know coronavirus was coming.”
Virginia is still considered widespread for the flu. In the 2018-2019 flu season in the United States there were roughly 35.5 million people sick with influenza and 34,200 deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control. Additionally, there were roughly 490,000 hospitalizations for flu that season. The Center for Disease Control also estimates the 2019-2020 flu season will be just as bad.
One question the health district is getting often is whether people should start wearing face masks, but right now the answer is no unless you think you have the virus and that’s to halt the spread.
“Individuals who think they have any type of respiratory symptoms should stay home and if they have to go to the doctor’s office we recommend calling ahead and wear a mask when they get there,” Goodman said. “There actually isn’t a lot of scientific research to support the idea of people just wearing masks to prevent getting something; it’s more for people who are already sick to prevent spreading it.”
The best thing to keep healthy is frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds (or singing “Happy Birthday” twice) or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Other tips:
- Avoid nonessential travel to China or South Korea
- It’s not too late to get a flu vaccine
- Get the pneumonia vaccine if you’re eligible
- Stay home when sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects
- Develop an emergency plan of action now just in case and think about prescription medications and food if going out in public is warned against
Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information about the situation.
“If something urgent changes and it becomes a public health threat the public will be notified,” Goodman said. “We will make sure we let people know as soon as possible of any concern.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.