County accepts land gift at Gateway Center

Last month, the Greene County Board of Supervisors accepted a deed of gift from Gateway Market Center LLC for an acre of land in front if Lowe’s in Ruckersville. The acre of land abuts the property purchased last year by the county to create a new visitor center, bringing the total land the county owns at that area to 2.6 acres.
“We’re pleased to accept a deed of gift from Gateway Center,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville.
The property runs along Enterprise Drive from U.S. Route 29 to Stone Ridge Drive.
“It completes that corner for us and solves multiple site issues, including entrance and enlarging our parking potential, to creating some additional area for folks to enjoy,” said Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor.
The board unanimously voted to accept the deed of gift at its Dec. 10 meeting.
Martin said the extra land provides the county the opportunity to create a “Greene County Center” in Ruckersville.
The supervisors voted 3-2 to purchase the land with the century-old brick home—which is being called Taylor House—to move its visitor center from its rental location next to Blue Ridge Café. The county took out a $1 million USDA loan late last fall to purchase that property, at the recommendation of the Greene County Tourism Council and approval by the Greene County Economic Development Authority.
“It adds greater value to this county asset at no cost to anyone but the donor, Gateway Market Center,” Martin said. “No real estate or personal property taxes have been or will be used for the effort. Rather, all expenditures will be from Transient Occupancy Taxes, which derive from a percentage of the lodging fees that are paid by tourists visiting our community. I am very grateful to the Gateway Market Center for this generous donation to Greene County.”
Taylor added his thanks to Assistant County Attorney Kelley Kemp for her work completing the transaction.
