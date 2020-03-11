Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor offered a proposed budget to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 10 for fiscal year 2021 that uses nearly $2 million in reserve funds to balance.
The General Assembly still had not passed a budget by Tuesday’s meeting so some questions still remained about any state increase for teachers’ salaries.
Taylor’s proposed $64.5 million budget includes nearly $37.8 million from the general fund and $40.4 million from the school fund, and does not include a tax increase.
Greene County raised its real estate taxes by a nickel this time last year to 82 cents per $100 of assessed value for fiscal 2020.
The proposed budget does not include the additional $596,000 requested for the school system. It also does not include positions requested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of four new deputies and two new full-time dispatchers. It does include a 2.3% raise for county employees, a 1.3% increase for employees of constitutional officers and an increase to the cost employees will now pay for their health insurance.
A health insurance increase estimate of 15.3% or roughly $189,000 for fiscal year 2021 was major hurdle, Taylor said.
“That’s nearly a penny on the real estate tax all by itself,” Taylor said. “And the magnitude of that change drove us to review employee contributions to health insurance costs in the last 10 years.”
Despite increased health insurance costs, employees have not been asked to bear additional weight for the past decade, Taylor said.
“We would not recommend a shocking or radical imposition of cost on the employees ... increased share is necessary to deal with this extraordinary increase for the coming year,” he said.
This change will decrease that expenditure by $64,212 and will keep Greene County employees paying less for their employee only health insurance than surrounding counties.
The use of reserve funds for the budget is a little less than fiscal year 2020, but more than half less than fiscal year 2019.
“Ongoing expenditures should be funded only with ongoing revenues,” Taylor said. “A capital project should be managed through a capital improvements plan rather than funded through various departments. In that area we are taking steps forward.”
While modest, the capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2021is $320,485 and earmarked for repairs to the circa 1838 courthouse, consultant fees for the public safety radio project, repairing the solid waste bay floor and paying for permitting for water and waste water.
Taylor noted that almost 70% of the total general fund is earmarked for only five items: $17,465,112 for schools; $4,196,718 for law enforcement; 1,732,904 for social services; 1,573,522 for the Rapidan Service Authority subsidy for capital improvements; and $1,328,261 for Greene’s portion of the cost of the regional jail.
Taylor also said the debt service for the $28 million renovations at the middle and high schools of roughly $1.5 million will be taken from the assigned funds from the school system’s capital improvement line item.
The assigned $4.5 million the school system has set aside from surplus funds to go toward capital improvements comes from that same pot of money—the general fund—which has experienced some very low cash flow points throughout the past two years.
Taylor said in April 2019 the cash balance for the county reached roughly $2.5 million, which is less than one months’ payroll for Greene; that was why the tax increase needed to be approved last year.
“We saw the bottom coming last year. The Board of Supervisors raised the real estate tax 5 cents to avert disaster. We have turned a corner and it’s headed back up at least on the low points,” he said. “The minimum cash balance is just barely trending upward; I think a key word there is barely.”
Taylor said, though, that he believes if the tax rate is increased it be used to replenish the reserve balance, not for new spending.
In addition to the raises, items funded through the budget include a county engineer/clerk of the works at $109,553, a part-time assistant commonwealth’s attorney at $22,956, a part-time assistant for emergency services at $19,761 and an additional social worker at $65,186.
“Now, I am very concerned. Ms. (Tracy) Morris is very concerned. I’m sure, the board is very concerned the proposed budget does not fund the requests made by the school board. But we don't have the numbers yet from Richmond, and we're very hopeful that Richmond, in certainly the rhetoric of much of the past year, has been towards significant additional investment in education, as well as additional investment in law enforcement from the state and so we’re hopeful for those at this point,” Taylor said.
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer asked what savings would result in asking every department to make a 1% decrease in their budget and Taylor noted it’d be roughly $30,000.
“It pains me to not be able to satisfy the request for the schools. We’ve had a really good track record in recent years,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville. “I feel the same way about law enforcement and the sheriff’s office.”
The Board of Supervisors has scheduled a budget worksession for Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. to set a tax rate for fiscal year 2021. The meeting will be in the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville, as well as livestreamed.
