The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday, June 9 the fiscal year 2021 budget. The supervisors had postponed the approval for a month past the usual date in mid-May in hopes they’d have more information about revenue projections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $64,222,368 fiscal year 2021 budget is based on the same real estate tax rate as fiscal year 2020—82 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“Interestingly, we had a very strong third quarter, running up to the lockdown comparing year on year. In the second quarter, revenues were up, expenditures were just below target and the contingency fund was steady,” said Mark Taylor, administrator of Greene County. “In the third quarter, revenues were up yet by another good measure, and expenditures were even further below target, so our position as of the end of the third quarter was very strong. And this to me was critical for us to focus on, and yes, I understand we are talking about next year’s budget, but we have to survive the end of this fiscal year in order to get to next fiscal year.”
Taylor said the lockdown and the uncertainty began at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“Looking ahead, we are still projecting the real estate tax will be mostly stable, personal property may be down a bit, sales and use may be down a bit but that’s a projection I think needs to be tempered with a local impression that retail, the local retail that is surviving this, has been very strong,” Taylor said.
The Transient Occupancy Tax, which is the 5% added to the bill for hotel and lodging, is projected down, but how much is not yet known. Waste revenue is expected up, Taylor said.
“People that are at home throw away a lot of trash, so commercial trash revenues through solid waste have been strong,” he said. “The other thing that people do when they stay at home is they shop local. And that is, I think, why our sales and use tax may be a happy surprise. There are still open questions about the rate of rebound for reopening businesses, jobs recovery and the sufficiency of the three rich quarters to cover the projected fourth quarter drops.”
The top priority item for the county, Taylor said, is creating a Greene County Emergency Medical Service after the University of Virginia Health System requested to sever its contract in October.
“Beyond that we need to complete the courthouse repairs to assure the integrity of the structure and the water supply project needs to advance,” he said.
The county faced a 15% increase in health insurance costs, so administration requested the raise for county workers of 2.3% remain in the fiscal year 2021 budget to cover the employee-only portion of health insurance costs for everyone as they will see the first employee-only increase in health care costs in a decade.
The county held the level funding to the school system year over year at $17,465,112.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring asked for a hiring freeze for new positions in the social services and commonwealth’s attorney offices, as well as a part-time position for emergency services and a clerk of the works position for the water project.
“I think we need to hold off on hiring any extra positions until we see the final quarter for those coming in. With the reserve low and us being uncertain for the quarter, I think at least temporarily, we need to freeze these positions as we get the numbers in things to look positive,” Herring said.
“While I understand Mr. Herring is concerned, we’re also living with the imperative of needing to move forward with EMS, particularly with respect to the EMS supervisor position,” Taylor said. “We have interviews for that position scheduled later this week. The DSS troops are overwhelmed. I could see a brief deferral on the clerk of the works. The other positions I feel we need.”
Herring said he wasn’t referring to the EMS supervisor, as that is already in the budget from previous years as it was part of the contract with UVA.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman motioned for approval of the fiscal year 2021 budget and Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer seconded.
