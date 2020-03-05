The Greene County supervisors learned last Tuesday that the county remains on solid financial footing, according to the audit of fiscal year 2019.
Matt McLearen of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates PLLC told the board there were no reporting deficiencies detected through the annual audit process.
The county’s net position increased by $1,656,066, the audit shows. The net amounts include funds and capital assets, such as land or buildings.
The long-term obligations decreased by $788,421 over fiscal year 2018.
The county’s general fund balance at the end of the fiscal year was $16,442,260, which is $630,448 less than at the end of fiscal year 2018. The county pays its bills and places its income into the general fund. This includes restricted funds of $5,902,276 for the water system project, as well as $5,384,846 in committed carryover funds from the school system for capital projects.
“Typically when you see ‘committed’ it’s a board-imposed policy but (the funds) can be moved,” McLearen said. “Restricted funds are for a very specific purpose” and cannot be used for other items.
The unassigned funds in the general fund equal roughly $5.1 million. The unassigned at the end of fiscal year 2018 was roughly $8.4 million, McLearen said.
“These are not comparative, they’re just a snapshot in time,” he said.
The report notes that over time increases or decreases in the net position may be an indicator of the financial position of the county, which increased year over year, according to the audit report.
The county’s property taxes increased year over year by $1,099,990 to $21,392,808. Other local taxes increased by $304,821 to $5,142,529, mainly due to the transient occupancy tax of 5% added to the bills for overnight guests at motels, hotels, cabins and Airbnb stays.
The county’s fiscal year 2019 budget was $63,591,962 with $16,198,728 for the school board.
Fiscal year 2020 budget increased to $75,666,578, which is 19% higher than the fiscal year 2019 budget.
The Board of Supervisors held a budget worksession with the School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The School Board was scheduled to present its budget on Tuesday, March 3, along with other departments, for the county’s first scheduled budget worksession, which was after press time. The board is planning to discuss the fiscal year 21 budget on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. The supervisors meet at the county administration building, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
