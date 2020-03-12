The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 25 to refinance two bond notes to the tune of $12.1 million for the water treatment and reservoir project.
No one spoke during the public hearing on refinancing.
“A little background for some of the folks in the audience; as you know we entered into a bond anticipation note for costs related to the reservoir and those are coming due next month,” said Courtney Rogers of Davenport and Company. “We need to roll those out as we’re waiting on numbers from the engineer. The good news is the interest rates have dropped.”
Davenport and Company recommended going with United Bank after a request for proposals was sent out. United Bank is the lender of the 2018 bond anticipation note.
“They’re familiar with us and the project,” he said. “To give ourselves the most cushion we’re going to recommend going with the two-year note.”
There is no penalty for prepaying, he added.
The $12.1 million may go down after costs are finalized, Rogers said. The rate for the 2018 note is 3.25% and the one for 2019 is 3.11%. The rate for refinance is 2.05%.
Daniel Lauro, a bond attorney with BotkinRose, said the structure will be the same as previously designed with the Greene County Economic Development Authority (EDA) taking out the notes and the county would lease the reservoir land to the EDA who would lease it back to the county and the county will make rental payments that match the amount required by the bank for the note.
“Because the EDA doesn’t want to be involved with money going back and forth, they will assign these documents as well as the rental payments and other payments directly to the bank so the county will deal directly with the bank,” Lauro said.
The EDA held a special meeting on Friday, Feb. 21 and voted to approve.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked if the payments to the EDA are a fixed amount and whether it’s written that they must go toward the payments for the bond anticipation note.
“Yes, that’s what the assignment agreement does,” Lauro said. “The checks will go directly to United Bank and not to the EDA.”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring motioned for approval of the resolution to approve issuing the bond up to $12.1 million and the assignment agreement. Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer seconded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.