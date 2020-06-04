While a May 7 report by Virginia Tech notes a devastating impact of the coronavirus on U.S. and Virginia farms and agribusiness to that point, all hope is not lost.
“One of the things to remember is the report is a snapshot in time,” said Wilmer Stoneman, vice president of agriculture, development and innovation for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
According to the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture, poultry and eggs is the largest sector with $1.35 billion in farmgate sales in 2017; cattle and calves is second with $679 million in farmgate sales that year. In Greene County, farmers sold $5.8 million in poultry and eggs and $2.4 million for cattle and calves in 2017.
Even with consumers’ food demand holding steady, decreased capacity at processing plants is helping to lower already depressed prices of livestock.
As of May 1, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service reported the weighted average price for broilers and fryers at 60.63 cents per pound compared to just above $1 per pound a year earlier.
The agricultural industry in Virginia is the largest in the state and the economic output from farms, food processors and distributors was estimated at more than $40 billion in 2015, the report shows.
“Because individuals who are employed in agriculture spend money to support other sectors of the economy, the agricultural industry is estimated to create a total of $70 billion in economic activity and more than 330,000 jobs,” according to the university’s report.
COVID-19 outbreaks have shut down meat and poultry processing plants across the nation, however Virginia plants have only reduced capacity thus far.
Stoneman said just last week he was told that capacity was back up to 85%, which is a reason for optimism.
Stoneman said that roughly 30-40% of the food processed in Virginia goes to restaurants, so there was a large drop in demand earlier this year with the shutdowns. However, he said with the state allowing restaurants to reopen, sales will rise.
“It’s completely dependent upon supply and demand and prices reflect that,” he said. “If you have too much of something in, and not enough buyers, or the buyers close up shop, then you’ve got too much of something and price falls, so it’s classic economics.”
A lot of milk in Virginia goes to school lunches, he said.
“We don’t know if schools will be in session, but the kids are going to be educated somehow and there are enough folks that depend on those school meals for their sustenance,” he said.
He said life is going to be different and may not ever return to the normal that we knew before COVID-19, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“Traditional marketing opportunities are going to yield traditional results,” he said. “The most important thing that a farmer can do is look at your market and look at alternative ways to get your product to consumers.”
For people looking to help Virginia farmers, Stoneman said you can find “Virginia Grown” products, especially at local farmer’s markets. Also purchasing milk, butter and cheese locally will help dairy farmers.
“If for some reason a particular food isn’t in your diet, such as milk, donate money to the local food bank and they’ll get it to the folks that want it,” Stoneman said. “A $5 donation to the food bank buys 24 servings of milk. Buying milk and peanut butter and other Virginia products for the food bank, or sending them dollars, is one of the most important things you can do to help.”
Stoneman said lawmakers’ $16 billion in direct funding to farmers and $3 billion in the food box program were helpful and they’re grateful, but he does not believe it’s the solution.
“It’s my opinion that if a farmer can hang on—and I can’t guarantee you whether it’s six months or two years—I think, you know, we’ll work through this process and have a different normal,” Stoneman said. “We won’t ever return back to the normal that we knew, but there’s still room for some optimism.”
For information about Virginia Grown products, visit vdacs.virginia.gov/vagrown/.
For information about the Virginia Farm Bureau, visit www.vafb.com/.
