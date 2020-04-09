Classes in Virginia are basically online now with K-12 and college campus closures due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Many workplaces have closed and people are working from home, as well. Doctor’s offices throughout our region have instituted telemedicine for routine appointments. This crisis has put a spotlight on the lack of broadband in rural areas like Greene County.
Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) was left scrambling on March 13 when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam closed K-12 schools for two weeks and just over a week later closed them for the remainder of the school year.
“I think it’s certainly been a challenge, but one that I think we have some good creative solutions in place to try to ensure continuity of learning for our kids as they end the school year,” said Bryan Huber, assistant superintendent for the school system. “When we realized what we would be facing as a community we knew, and our staff knew, we had to find out what was going on at home and what people needed.”
Huber said teachers and staff immediately reached out to families to ask whether they have access to the internet, needed meal pickups and whether they had an internet-ready device at home. Roughly 10% of the families surveyed said they had no way to access the internet at home. For those families who cannot access the online material, Huber said the school system is mailing work home to them. About 61% of the students picked up their Chromebooks to use for the classes while others already had devices at home.
“When we return from spring break on April 13, we’re launching new material that would have been covered in the fourth quarter,” he said. “And teachers are doing that both in the virtual environment through things like Google Classroom and Seesaw, but then we’re also providing the materials in paper form and all families need to do is call in once to the school to request the paper assignments and we’re mailing them home on Tuesdays with the content teachers are covering virtually. That’s our plan from April 13 through May 22, which will be six weeks of new learning.”
The unexpected change to virtual classrooms was not something the teachers were expecting or prepared for.
“It’s taken a significant amount of flexibility from everybody, which has been great,” Huber said. “Everybody’s really been working together and patient and understanding and our staff has done an amazing job of quickly shifting from in-person instruction to virtual learning; we’re excited to get kids engaged again.”
Dale Herring wears two hats for the county as director of technology for the school system and at-large supervisor. He said he’s seen many providers open hotspots in the area.
“Xfinity has opened up free access during this timeframe to anyone who can connect to them,” Herring said. “Cellular providers are offering hotspots. The 10% of families without internet access sounds like a lot, but it’s better than we expected. It also doesn’t include those who have speeds that are too low for virtual learning.”
Visit https://xfin.tv/2V6NbX7 and input a zip code to find the Xfinity hotspots throughout the county. The school system has also beefed up their WiFi to include the parking lots and athletic facilities and the Greene County Library offers access from its parking lot, as well.
“Providers have some emergency access during this crisis like hotspots, but they also offer discount plans if you meet certain economic criteria,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning for the county. “But, long-term it doesn’t address the fact that we have mountains that we have sparse population who don’t have internet access—or quality internet access. I’ve seen comments saying the government needs to get out of the way and let the free market work. However, the free market has no barriers from the county government.”
Frydl said even as the county works with providers to find grant programs that cover much of the cost, it’s still not economical for providers to offer broadband to the population that is spread out.
“It’s going to be challenging and slow until technology changes or somebody has some infrastructure in place that makes it economical for these providers to offer,” he said.
Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), which services a few homes in Greene, will offer the service to its homes in the next couple of years. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), which services most of Greene County but also to portions of 22 other counties, is not planning to. In 2019, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative launched a new project that will lay fiber throughout all of its regions to link its substations via high-speed internet. The cooperative has agreed to lay what is called “dark fiber” that could allow internet providers to link to and offer to the homes that are nearby—also called the “middle mile.” That fiber, however, will not be laid throughout the entire county.
“Rappahannock Electric Cooperative did a study and they said it’s not economically feasible for them to actually bring internet to the homes,” Herring said. “Central Virginia Electric Cooperative said it was a service they wanted to provide to their customers.”
Herring said he thinks cooperatives, which were created in 1935 by order of President Franklin D. Roosevelt with funding to bring electricity to rural areas of the country, could be used to bring broadband to homes throughout the country.
“I think for rural America, and I think this is where the federal government should probably try to find ways for this for grants or other funding mechanisms, (cooperatives) already have the infrastructure in place to get to the homes in rural America,” Herring said. “So, if the government wants to take an active part funding the cooperatives, the infrastructure is already there, and they can also work within a certain distance of their power lines, whereas a normal provider has to follow additional restrictions due to safety issues. The best opportunity for areas like ours and other areas that are much more rural than Greene County, would be through rural cooperatives like REC and CVEC to offer it.”
Greene County submitted a grant proposal for the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development last year, but was not approved.
Frydl said finding providers who want to partner with the county for those grants can be a challenge.
“I’m sure (VATI) is an incentive, but I’m not sure it’s a solution,” Frydl said.
The judging of the grant includes how many “passings” the project offers—it can be schools, businesses or residential.
“We thought these were grants for rural areas,” Herring said. “I brought this up with a couple people at the state level, but the higher number of ‘passes,’ the higher you score. But, if you’re a rural area trying to get a VATI grant, you’re unlikely to have a high number of ‘passes’.”
Frydl agreed.
“We’re not going to be able to build houses to create ‘passings,’ but if the bar is lowered because there’s more money then our chances are pretty good,” he said. “But, to Dale’s point, the whole program is to bring internet to people that can’t get it that are rural but the main criteria is for places that are less rural.”
Herring said this crisis has shown how important internet is in our day-to-day lives.
“The educational system, when this is all said and done, and our lives in general, are going to be entirely different than they were four weeks ago,” Herring said. “The way we do things is going to change dramatically. We will have people who will tend to buy groceries online, we may have restaurants who do the contactless delivery and we may have a lot more online services in education. This is something we’ve wanted to do for some time and now we’re kind of forced into it. It’s going to show where our weak spots are and where our strengths are and if anything good can come out of this it will force us to examine our infrastructure.”
Frydl said, provided that the funding remains in the state’s budget, the county will put in at least one if not two proposals for the VATI grant.
Virginia Delegate Rob Bell, R-58th District, said during the 2020 General Assembly session, the state took a step forward to help bring that “middle mile” closer to homes. House Bill 831, brought by Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd District, addresses easements for broadband.
“It’s the second bill in as many years to try to get the ‘middle mile’ closer and cheaper,” Bell said. “Broadband people talk about two things: you’ve got to fulfill the ‘middle mile,’ trying to get the service as close to the houses as possible, and then the ‘last mile’ that gets it from the switching station to the consumer. And those are different problems with different solutions. House Bill 831 would help, in theory, with both things, but it allows them to co-locate broadband fiber on the same pole as electric. So long as a house is wired for electricity, it would make it easier for them to string broadband to it.”
The bill passed.
“The goal of the VATI grant is to create public-private partnerships to help fund that ‘last mile’,” Bell said. “The VATI money has increased significantly in the budget and there is sort of bipartisan consensus that it needs to be bigger.”
In 2017 and 2018 there was only $1.25 million available for those grants. In 2019, there was $4 million available. In 2020, which is the year that Greene County submitted its first application, there was $19 million available. If the budget isn’t amended at the April 22 reconvene session, there is $35 million available in both 2021 and 2022.
“We just need to stick together and try to get through this,” Bell said. “And then on the back end, we’ll have to see what we can do going forward.”
