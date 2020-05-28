There has been a small spike in the number of Greene County residents testing positive for COVID-19, which is not surprising since 61 were tested at a drive-through clinic at Ruckersville Elementary School on Friday, May 22.
As of Wednesday, 27 residents in Greene were lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. A third person was admitted to the hospital over the weekend. There is still only one death in Greene related to COVID-19.
During the testing clinic, Greene County Emergency Services Manager Melissa Meador said she hoped to gain new information about the virus in Greene County.
“I’m hoping this may provide us with some demographic information of where this might be in our community,” Meador said. “That would help us make decisions moving forward, so I’m very thankful they’re here.”
Jessica Salah, local health emergency coordinator at Thomas Jefferson Health District, said the clinic went really well.
“In the rural counties we found there’s less access to primary health care providers, getting to the closest hospital at UVA, Martha Jefferson or going over the mountain into Harrisonburg,” Salah said. “And going to the (emergency department) is not always the answer number one. If you can come out to people and make it more convenient for them then hopefully we get more people tested.”
Health department offices in the counties are not providing tests, but anyone who is symptomatic or asymptomatic can be tested at the drive-in sites. A new team of five people is being hired, she said, so they can do more of these drive-through clinics.
“Hopefully the first part of June, I’ll be able to get them on board and we’ll do three test sites a week,” she said. “We’ll go wherever the need is, if there’s an outbreak or there’s a cluster—we’re trying to get to every locality at least once in a two-week period.”
Testing at these sites is free.
“They’ve got this process down to a science,” Meador said. “I’m glad they opened it up; I wish we were doing more of the random type of testing. I can’t say enough positive things about this crew, but I’m very happy to see that citizens are taking advantage of it.”
The Virginia Department of Health began listing the number of cases by zip code a few weeks ago. As of Wednesday, May 27, Ruckersville had 12 cases, Stanardsville had eight and Barboursville had nine. Dyke’s number is listed as “suppressed” because if there are four or less cases in a locality, the health department will not release the number. The Barboursville zip code covers both Orange and Greene counties, so it’s unclear how many of their nine are in Greene County, if any.
Thomas Jefferson Health District covers the counties of Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, Nelson and Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville
Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information about the situation.
