A 22-year-old Greene County man was killed last week in an early morning two-car crash that closed Simmons Gap Road near Plunkett Road for several hours, according to Albemarle police.
The Dec. 11 crash involved two single-occupant vehicles, an SUV and a sedan. The driver of the sedan, Forest Wayne Rogers, 22 years old, of Dyke, died on-scene. No other injuries were reported.
An explanation of how the crash occurred has not been released pending completion of an investigation.
Some roads in the region were slick and slippery that morning thanks to rain last Monday and Tuesday and temperatures that reached near freezing Wednesday morning.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews were preparing for possible wintry weather Tuesday night. No snow developed but there were reports of scattered icy surfaces across Central Virginia, though it is not yet known whether this contributed to the collision.
