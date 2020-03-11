Greene County Emergency Services Manager Melissa Meador gave a brief update to the Board of Supervisors last night about preparations for any impacts from the novel coronavirus.
Virginia identified the ninth case of COVID-19 this morning in Hanover County. The other cases include two in Virginia Beach, one in Spotsylvania and five in Northern Virginia (as of 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11). There are no confirmed cases in Greene County.
The World Health Organization officially listed the event a pandemic this afternoon, as well.
Board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, asked Meador to plan to be at upcoming meetings to keep them and the public updated.
“For those that may not know, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can affect humans and/or animals,” Meador said Tuesday night. “There are seven types and four types are pretty mild; they can have mild to moderate symptoms, pretty much like the common cold. Two are SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus) that can result in severe respiratory infections. And then we have the one that we have now COVID-19. There's still a lot of uncertainty with it.”
Meador said actions locally have been taking place since the end of January.
“We’re in planning mode and will continue to closely monitor as we have been,” she said. “We’re trying to manage fear and expectations. Right now, overall, everyone’s doing exactly what they should be doing.”
Meador said she’s in close contact with officials from the Virginia Department of Health and the Thomas Jefferson Health District, as well as with Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County Public Schools, and the director of student health at Blue Ridge School.
“The most important things and I know some are probably getting tired of hearing this, but it bears repeating: wash your hands with soap and water and do that for at least 20 seconds,” Meador said. “If soap and water isn’t available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Cover your coughs, cover your sneezes and dispose of any tissues immediately. Stay home if you’re sick. Avoid people that are sick. Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.”
Meador said anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 should call their primary care doctor first before going to the emergency room or calling 911 to allow them to triage appropriately.
“If you have a life-threatening issue such as chest pain, shortness of breath activate 911 as you normally would or go straight to the ER,” she said. “Emergency departments are asking if possible you could call when you’re en route to the facility.”
The Thomas Jefferson Health District has established a hotline related to COVID-19. The hotline number is (434) 972-6261. The health department will staff this hotline every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to answer questions and/or address concerns about COVID-19. People may also call the Virginia Department of Health’s hotline by dialing 211. Meador said in conference calls on Tuesday they said they expect to extend the hotline hours into the evening soon.
People can also call Meador’s office at (434) 985-5232 or email mmeador@gcva.us.
“Right now, we’re not in that community spread zone … but I think we’re going to get there,” she said.
