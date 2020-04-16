Complacency might be behind a number of accidents involving farm equipment—from a driver zoning out and not seeing the slow-moving vehicle until it’s too late, to the farmer who lets his guard down driving a tractor on a wet field—whenever we do something over and over again it’s easy to take for granted the measures that will keep us safe. When it comes to farming, though, those precautions need to be taken every time or lives are at risk.
A BMW broke David Cox’s tractor in half in 2008 along U.S. Route 33 when the driver came up behind it without time to stop. Cox was thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital and later released, as was the driver. In 2018, an Amelia County farm employee was killed after being trapped in a grain bin. Last spring, a Bedford County farmer was killed when a truck collided with his tractor as it attempted to pass in a no-passing zone. In September, the son of a Ruckersville dairy farmer was badly injured in Fluvanna County when his tractor flipped on him.
There are a myriad of ways someone can be seriously injured or killed on a farm or on farm equipment. As the warmer weather is upon us, it’s imperative that we all take farm safety seriously.
“I move a lot of equipment on roads, including some big fast roads and some back country roads. It’s become increasingly dangerous over the years. Our equipment is getting bigger and our roads are not,” said Steve Catalano, a Stanardsville farmer who also heads up farm safety for the Greene County Farm Bureau. “One thing I’ve noticed, which is kind of a no-brainer, is the distracted driving is taking its toll on farmers’ nerves.”
Catalano tries to move his equipment in twilight hours when there are less people on the roads but also tries to incorporate a pilot car to help warn drivers.
“If you see a vehicle with flashers on or a magnetic rotating light on top, it’s time to take notice,” he said. “Having the pilot car helps give a head’s up about what’s going on.”
It’s not always easy for tractors to pull over or wave a driver by either, he added.
“There are a lot of decisions when you move equipment on the road—we’re slow and we’re wide. People will try to pass unannounced and you might be weaving to avoid a mailbox or guard rail and the next thing you know they’re right in your blind spot about to be eaten by a piece of equipment,” he said. “We don’t pull over a lot of times because it might be less safe to pull over on that stretch of road than it would be to keep moving. Just be patient. We try to be courteous producers.”
Dana Fisher, district field services director for Virginia Farm Bureau, said most accidents happen when drivers don’t allow for appropriate closing distance on slow-moving vehicles.
“A vehicle moving at 60 mph will gain the length of a football field in just 4 seconds on a piece of equipment moving at 10 mph. It takes about 3 seconds to close and open your eyes from a sneeze,” he said. “It can be an annoyance to drive slower than normal, but an extra minute or two of patience can be the difference in someone making it home safely. I encourage all drivers to be alert on rural roads. Whether your GPS is taking you on a new route, or you are traveling a road that you know very well, winding rural roads can make it harder to see farm equipment ahead of you. If you’re traveling one of the beautiful rural roads in Greene County, or other parts of Virginia, I encourage you to stay alert, take your time, and enjoy the beautiful scenery.”
Dairy farmer Davis Lamb of Ruckersville said even farmers can get complacent about safety.
“I’m sure I’m in the same category,” he said. “When one of my grandchildren or children is around, I’m really aware of the dangers.”
And those who aren’t used to cattle—or even those who are—can be hurt badly if not paying attention.
“I just about had my leg torn off in ’79 when we had just built the milking parlor and the cow kicked and just about twisted my ligaments off my leg around the knee. It took me a year to walk,” Lamb said.
Catalano agreed farmers can be guilty of complacency.
“I think all producers, when we’re in the throes of harvest or planting or baling hay or working livestock, we get caught up in the moment and we forget our Ps and Qs,” he said. “I think we’d be well-advised to take a breath every once in a while and make sure before we get started that all of our equipment is in good working order and that our heads are in the game. I’m guilty of it; I’m not preaching. We all do these motions over and over again, but we have to have focus all the time.”
Catalano said one thing that gets a little overlooked when it comes to farm safety is newcomers to the business.
“If you don’t know how to safely operate that new equipment, don’t. Consult the owner’s manuals and if you have a producer in your neighborhood and have a question, there is no pride lost to ask for advice and tutorials because if you’re not around this stuff your whole life, it can bite you,” Catalano said.
Lamb’s son was injured in September when he was thrown through the windshield of his equipment and hit his head hard and crushed his second vertebrae. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He just returned to work last month.
“He’s lucky to be alive. Some people don’t put their seatbelt on because they’re in and out and in and out so much,” Lamb said.
Lamb said over the years he’s seen people injured—and heard stories about it from his father and uncle—when loose threads get caught in equipment; from faulty wiring in the barn; breathing too much of the gasses from the decomposing material in the silo; when people get trapped in grain bins; and others from being crushed by equipment.
“As producers, sometimes we get tired and are pulled in multiple directions and we just have got to get it done and get it done now,” Catalano said. “That’s just all the ingredients lining up for there to be an incident.”
To learn more about farm safety, visit Virginia Farm Bureau at vfb.com.
