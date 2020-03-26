The Greene Farmers Market is postponing its opening until Saturday, April 18, according to a press release.
Judy Berger said she and the Greene Commons Board based the decision on information provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
Berger said pushing the market back allows vendors more time to build their inventory.
Additionally, the market will be accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits once it’s open.
Virginia farmers markets are allowed to operate but under different guidelines, such as no more than 10 customers in the market at a time.
“The Greene Farmers Market will practice the recommended procedures for safety in order to prevent the spread of the (novel coronavirus),” she said in an email to vendors. “This is an evolving situation that changes daily and I will do my best to keep all in the loop of information and recommendations for safe practices.”
The Greene Farmers Market operates under the pavilion at Greene Commons, which is behind the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
