Feeding Greene Inc., the food bank of Greene County, has seen a tremendous uptick in new families applying for assistance at the same time it has lost a lot of donations, volunteers and resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) has lifted its usual income guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis, allowing anyone to come get food from the local food bank up to twice monthly. According to staff, about 100 new families have signed up since the beginning of March, and they believe many more could take advantage of this service ,as well.
“What we’re seeing are a lot of families where both parents have lost income, and they just don’t know where the money is going to come from to put food on the table,” said Rhonda Oliver, director of Feeding Greene in Stanardsville. “The biggest thing we’ve always done is alleviate a family’s household budget so that they can make the most of their money in other areas. Many families don’t realize that we can do that for them now, too.”
According to Oliver, the small staff has served 424 different families since the beginning of March, with as many as 75% of those coming back for a second visit (also a change from normal policy of once monthly visit limits).
The food bank, which had originally planned to build a new facility this year, is hoping to finalize its purchase of the old IGA building on Main Street in Stanardsville as quickly as possible to take advantage of the larger space, more sturdy flooring and shelving options for loading and unloading products, as well as the potential for a walk-in refrigerator. In the meantime, the organization needs help to make the most of the space it does have.
The food bank receives food deliveries from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and is open for pick up every Tuesday and Thursday from
10 a.m. to noon. During this busy time, members are asking that new families call ahead to get their information entered into the system so they can have the appropriate amount of food boxed and ready when they arrive.
“We have moved to a drive through method of getting food to families,” said Oliver, noting that they have just started offering home delivery of groceries as well through their staff of dedicated volunteers, for those who may be unable or unwilling to venture into town to pick up food.
“It’s been cited as the safest method of getting food to families by Blue Ridge Area Food Bank,” she continued. “We leave it on the porches if at all possible; we do not enter their homes. We do have some families that are very handicapped and we will go in the home but we wear masks and that kind of thing to try to keep ourselves safe.”
Feeding Greene has a fantastic supply of fresh produce, canned and dry goods, as well as some dairy items, breads and frozen meats. There is also a lot of kids’ items, such as shelf-stable milk, macaroni and cheese and peanut butter and jelly. While during normal operation the food bank is a “client choice” program, meaning families come in and shop for the foods they want, for the safety of all clients it has moved to pre-boxed groceries. With all the boxes coming in and out, Feeding Greene desperately needs more refrigerators and freezers to be able to keep it all fresh for the families coming in every week.
“We were trying to wait until we moved, and we’re going to be moving in the middle of this,” Oliver said, hoping Feeding Greene will be in its new space by the end of May. “The 5,000 square feet, cement floors, the receiving area and parking spaces are a good setup for us, and we’re very excited about that opportunity, but in light of things we’ve just got other needs that are really pressing right now to cover the equipment and employees.”
Many of the food bank’s regular volunteers have had to step aside as they are within the high-risk population and do not feel safe working in the small space at this time. However, due to so many being out of work Oliver reports that more 50 new volunteers have started work in the past few weeks to help with packaging and delivering boxes of food to all the new families. They could still use more, however.
It’s difficult to maintain social distancing while working in such a crowded space, but all the volunteer staff have handmade face masks (donated by a community member) and gloves and have been working hard to keep everything safe and sanitary to help as many people as they can, often putting in long hours just to keep up with demand while working in groups of no more than 10 at a time.
Between the need for new equipment and a reduction in the amount of donated food it receives from local grocery stores, which have also been hit hard by the crisis, Oliver says the biggest need right now is for financial donations.
“We received one donation that was a stimulus check from a donor that said they really didn’t need it and wanted to help us,” Oliver said.
For those who are older than 71, they can make a tax-free qualified charitable distribution (QDC) through your IRA without the need to itemize on taxes. Feeding Greene has also applied for a Neighborhood Assistance Program through the state which would allow for more tax-deductible donation options.
“Our service has never been more critical in all the 25 years of serving families in Greene County,” Oliver said. “This has been a challenge that we could have never imagined and pray will be short-lived. Greene County citizens are resilient, resourceful and willing to work together to reach out to those in need. Together we are making a difference and together we can stand up to the challenges of this current crisis.”
To learn about how to make a tax-free donation or set up a matching charitable contribution through your employer, email
feedinggreeneinc@gmail.com or contact Oliver at (434) 985-4084.
