Employees of The 106, a recently opened restaurant in Ruckersville, used the business’s three food trucks (106 Street Food, Eastview and The 106) to feed first-responders. The event, which took place April 8-10, was called #feedthefrontline. Meals were delivered to UVA and Martha Jefferson hospitals, as well as medical practices in Buckingham, Albemarle, Louisa, Nelson and Fluvanna Counties. The food trucks were also set up in Albemarle’s Seminole Square shopping center for first-responders to drive through and pick up a free meal by showing a badge. According to event organizer James Martin and restaurant owner William Cooper, the event served more than 5,000 free meals in conjunction with OrderUp mobile food cart. Fifth District Congressman Denver Riggleman also showed up and helped deliver meals, and the event raised enough funds through donations to deliver food to several area homeless shelters, as well. The restaurant, located at 14971 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville, is currently doing takeout and delivery in Greene County and hopes to host another charity event soon.
