Local residents whose properties are within recently reworked proposed floodplains now have 90 days to appeal the designation.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spent months studying streams, elevation and bathymetric data and hydrologic monitoring to create the new maps, which were released last year. The Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) was created in coordination with local community, state and FEMA officials.
The map shows areas prone to flooding and associate a flood risk for a 100-year flood. It’s used to understand flood hazards and flood insurance risk zones, as well as flood insurance rates.
According to FEMA, there are nearly 15,000 structures within Greene County—including agricultural and residential—and with the new map there are about 331 current structures now in flood zone A, the highest hazard.
“People should review the map and see if their property is in a floodplain and then they can call [the county] to tell us they want to appeal and we can give them the information,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator for Greene. “The county is the information center for FEMA.”
The 90-day appeal period begins today, Aug. 8 and lasts until Nov. 5.
Frydl said homeowners wishing to appeal will need to scientifically or technically disprove the flood hazard information. He said his office can help homeowners with the process of appeal.
Floodplains also influences new construction—whether new structures or additions on to current structures.
He said it’s important that homeowners who live near any body of water, no matter how insignificant it may seem, check the new map.
Mandatory flood insurance purchase requirements apply in Zone A.
Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flood.
Frydl said FEMA did not survey every property, so it is possible that base elevations are off or the modeling is wrong.
Preliminary map may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Change Viewer at http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv.
Homeowners can reach planning and zoning department at (434) 985-5282.
Once the map is approved, it will be adopted into the county zoning ordinance.