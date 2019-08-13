Two former officers of the William Monroe High School Athletic Boosters Club were indicted by a Greene County grand jury Monday on multiple counts of obtaining money by false pretenses from the nonprofit organization.
The grand jury handed down indictments Aug. 12 for Doug Whitmarsh, the group’s former president and husband of Greene County Public School’s superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh, and Karen McAuliffe, the group’s former treasurer, after an investigation by the Virginia State Police.
Doug Whitmarsh faces two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, while McAuliffe faces six counts. Neither is currently serving on the booster’s board.
According to William Monroe High School’s athletic handbook, the school’s boosters club is designed to provide an additional source of financial support for all student-athletes. It is a volunteer group of parents and community members, governed by its constitution and bylaws. The handbook also states that “all the monies raised go directly back to the programs here at WMHS.”
The club’s current leadership released a statement Tuesday in response to the charges.
“The current volunteer board elected in March 2018 was saddened to learn there may have been some improprieties by some of the previous board members. As a completely new and unrelated board, we have taken the steps necessary to ensure funds are handled properly, accounted for, and are safeguarded for their intended use,” the statement read.
“We have full confidence in the new policies, procedures and systems we put into place over the last year and a half which allow us to better track the finances of the WMHS Sports Boosters.”
This is a developing story. Check back with the Greene County Record for updates.