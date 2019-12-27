The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County (PSFGC) announced last week it is seeking donations to purchase a rescue boat for Greene County water emergencies. The boat will be used by the three volunteer fire companies—Stanardsville, Ruckersville and Dyke—to respond to water emergencies like those experienced in the recent past.
Greene County residents will be receiving in the mail a request for donations to purchase the specialized water rescue boat referred to as a “NRS E-140 Self-Bailing Raft.” The specialized craft will function as the platform for conducting water rescue activities in a safe manner for persons being rescued and rescue operators as well. Given the special characteristics of the rescue craft, the boat costs more than $6,500.
During the last flooding incident, local fire departments were called upon to conduct many rescues. To facilitate those rescues, fire departments had to borrow a boat for their operations. According to Chief Dustin Clay of the Stanardsville Fire Company and quoted in the donation request, “we responded to approximately 50-60 emergency calls in our county alone during the couple of days the floods lasted.”
Fire department personnel have undergone extensive water rescue training, obtained specialized equipment through the County such as personal flotation devices (PFD’s), helmets, rope, gloves and the boat will complete their preparation for future flooding and rescue situations.
The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County is a non-profit 501(C)3 organization formed in response to safety concerns of a rapidly growing County. The mission of the Foundation is to work in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office, the Courts and other community groups to help fund programs that will enhance public safety and community well-being for all in Greene County.
Online donations can be made to http://psfgc.org or donations can be mailed to Public Safety Foundation (PSFGC), 10005 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville, Virginia 22973.
For additional information contact the PSFGC Vice-President Steve Bowman s388bow@aol.com.
