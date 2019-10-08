Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) staff will once again test their capacity to respond to a major public health event by providing free seasonal influenza (“flu”) shots in Greene County on Thursday, Oct. 10. The exercise will be held at the Nathanael Greene Elementary School, 8094 Spotswood Trail, in Stanardsville from 4 to 7 p.m.
Flu shots are available at no cost to people who live in Greene County. Seasonal flu shots being offered are preservative free, but only for ages three years and up. Shots will be administered on a first-come first-served basis.
“We are happy to provide residents of Greene County with access to free flu shots. This point-of-dispensing exercise is a great opportunity for the health department to test our ability to respond to public health emergencies while providing community members with free shots to protect against the flu,” said Jessica Salah, TJHD Emergency Coordinator.
The point-of-dispensing exercise, including the flu vaccine, is funded through the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response, which is responsible for responding to any emergency impacting public health through preparation, collaboration, education and rapid intervention. Exercises such as this contribute to the local health department’s ability to provide widespread access to vaccine during public health emergencies.
The point-of-dispensing exercise will help TJHD test three public health emergency response capabilities:
1. Coordinate Emergency Operations
2. Dispense vaccine in an efficient and timely manner
3. Issue public information alerts, warnings, and notifications
For more information, call the Greene County Health Department at (434) 985-2262.
