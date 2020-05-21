The Greene County Public Schools’ $40,419,550 fiscal year 2021 budget will look different than the one approved in February due to the current global pandemic.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh told the School Board on May 13 that while there are no final numbers from the state and the Greene County Board of Supervisors has not yet finalized its budget, changes have to be made.
“You know, I like to be hopeful, at some point things will change,” Whitmarsh said. “There will be no raises or cost-of-living allowances or steps. We’re not providing any new positions for alternative education, which was a major part of our budget proposal. There will be no modifications to transportation pay scales.”
She said the division is doing a modified hiring freeze and only filling critical support positions at this point while holding others until there is a clearer picture of revenues.
“We’re also decreasing discretionary spending in areas where possible, for example, we will plan on holding back on our nonessential operational expenditures,” Whitmarsh said. “You know, there are things that come up that we’re certainly going to have to fund, that we’re going to take funds back and freeze them as we go through to ensure that we are able to fund everything without overspending, which is something we obviously cannot do.”
The Greene County Board of Supervisors advertised level funding from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021 at $17,465,112, but the supervisors have the option to approve less funding at the June 9 meeting to balance their own budget. The supervisors cannot approve more than advertised, however.
“It’s not completely certain until the vote is taken, but they have advertised to provide us level funding,” Whitmarsh said. “If there is a change, then we’ll have to address that. But I don’t anticipate that to be the case. I have no information that would lead me to believe that might be the case.”
The School Board is scheduled to vote on its budget on June 10, because of the delay in the supervisors’ finalized budget. This means contracts will go out to staff later than usual.
The expected state revenue is $20,380,438.
“What about the state part of the picture, in terms of what we expect to know by June 10?” Monroe School Board member Todd Sansom asked.
“I don’t know that we’ll have any additional information,” Whitmarsh said. “We always watch our budget very closely and obviously that is something we will have to do in the coming year. There may be more reductions that are required but at this point that will be my proposal to the board for moving forward.”
Whitmarsh said the division receives roughly $4 million a year in state sales tax revenue but what that number will actually be this year is unknown at this time with the business closures due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.
“Estimates are all over the place and we know that the state will not re-forecast likely until late October,” she said. “That’s not really helpful to us at this point. Further, lottery proceeds are down—the last I heard it was down by 28%, but we don’t know exactly what that might look like.”
Federal revenue at $2,080,000 is expected to remain the same. Other revenue of $494,000, which includes rentals for using the buildings, is unknown at this time but expected to be down.
School Board Chair Sharon Mack asked Whitmarsh to explain the budget forecasting for the public.
“I think there’s a lot of confusion on when we set a budget, and we say we’re getting x from the federal money and x in state dollars and in local dollars now, I think the perception is that we basically have that money in a bank account somewhere or it’s a sure thing,” Mack said. “Could you provide some information of how does that work in the situation that we’re in in our current fiscal year? How do we look for this fiscal year? And then you know, I guess basically just maybe help to educate the community on how that works.”
Whitmarsh said the payments the division receives are not as dependable as a salaried worker with pay divided by 26 pay periods.
“The sales tax is something that can fluctuate, so we have to be very careful in watching our budget, particularly watching our revenues,” Whitmarsh said.
Kristie Spencer, director of financial and human resources, agreed.
“One of the things that I think is probably not commonly known is that most of the federal money is on a reimbursement-type platform so we actually have to spend that money first and then apply for reimbursements,” Spencer said.
She said the state monies don’t come in all at once, either, and some don’t flow until January.
“We have not even seen the first predictive amount of information about the sales taxes,” Spencer said. “I think October estimates for the next year’s overall predictions are probably optimistic at this point on the state level, but I’m not sure they even know what the whole year’s going to look like at this point.”
Whitmarsh added the answer is not really about whether there has been savings for this fiscal year from the building closures.
“Keep in mind we’re a people organization, which means we have contracts with all of our staff when the school year starts,” Whitmarsh said. “Our staff has been working throughout this entire closure; that is the majority of our budget. I do think we’re going to be fine for the remainder of this current (fiscal) year. Even as our revenues change, we’ll continue to watch that. It’s important to note that it’s not an exact science. Certainly, when we start the year that’s not necessarily a guarantee with how we’ll go throughout the year.”
Mack asked Whitmarsh about the federal stimulus package called the CARES Act.
“At this point it’s $362,000 for Greene County,” Whitmarsh said. “We have additional webinars next week to talk about how that is going to be disseminated and things like that. It’s for costs incurred because of our closure—everything from cleaning, it can be compensatory services, it can be meals, it can be any number of things—but that money is designed to last for two years. And I know $362,000 is a large amount of money, but when you start chipping away at different items it can go pretty quickly if that is the final amount that we end up with.”
The school board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. At press time it was unclear if that would be an in-person or virtual meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.