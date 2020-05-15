According to a press release from Greene County Public Schools, the school division continues planning creative ways to honor this year’s high school seniors while still following social distancing measures established to slow the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.
At the end of this month, seniors will have an opportunity to participate in an in-person graduation celebration at William Monroe High School (WMHS).
During a previously scheduled time slot, seniors and their five guests are invited to move through various stations around the school. The stations will either have a pre-recorded speech or props to take photos. There will be a professional photographer in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) who will capture the moment seniors are handed their diplomas on stage. A video will also be created to commemorate the event. Organizers say that video should be available on the Greene County Public Schools website on June 1.
Another event in the works is the “Parade of the Class of 2020.” The car parade will take place Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m., beginning in the bus parking lot behind WMHS. Seniors, dressed in their graduation caps and gowns, will ride by high school faculty members then travel slowly in the bus lanes until they reach Nathanael Greene Elementary School. Spectators are allowed to watch the parade from their vehicles in any of the school parking lots.
School leaders have also ordered yard signs for families to display at their homes. They are available to pick up.
An athletic facilities illumination in honor of the class of 2020 is also planned for the end of the month. That is slated to take place for 24 hours starting at midnight on May 30.
“Greene County Public Schools understands that these events do not replace the traditional ceremonies and celebrations generally associated with senior graduation,” the release said. “Our main priority, however, is to be a driving force behind keeping our community members safe and healthy.”
Planning for a traditional graduation ceremony is expected to begin once more safety considerations are outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam and health experts.
