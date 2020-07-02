Greene County Public Schools was one of six divisions to earn an Innovative Practice Award June 23 from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). This is the first year the department has issued the award.
Assistant Superintendent Bryan Huber said the award recognizes innovative practices implemented over the course of two academic years that improve student outcomes.
“Our innovative practice was focused on retaining high-quality teachers,” he said. “What we looked at is our implementation of Innovate 2021 and our Lead Innovator program, as well as our teacher support and mentorship coordinator. We also looked at how we redesigned our professional learning model over the years to provide multiple pathways of innovative learning for our teachers that included autonomy.”
Innovate 2021 is the school division’s strategic plan that includes five pillars of innovation. Roughly 60 teachers applied to the division’s call to become Lead Innovators who integrate the pillars into everyday learning and share those techniques with colleagues.
“It’s really exciting,” Huber said. “And we’re proud, certainly, to be recognized for the efforts that our staff has put in place over the many, many years. This is an award recognizing the collective ongoing efforts of our teachers. With the support of our school board and board of supervisors and the community, we’ve put in some really innovative and unique approaches to how we do things.”
William Monroe High School (WMHS) earned a Continuous Improvement Award from the VDOE, as well. WMHS earned the award for its decrease in chronic absenteeism rate for three years, Huber said.
“It’s an area of focus and it’s become even more important as attendance has been tied to accreditation,” he said. “It’s certainly been an ongoing area of work for us and the division across all of our schools. We implemented a new process both within the school and at the division level two years ago to reduce that chronic absenteeism rate, which is really important to help students be successful. So it was great to see the high school staff and students and families be recognized for that for continuous improvement.”
To be chronically absent, a student must miss 10% of school days or more. In 2016-17 the absentee rate was 35%. In 2017-18 it was 28%. In 2018-19 the number had dropped to 21%. Information has not been released by the state for the 2019-20 school year yet.
Huber said he hopes the entire community is proud of the progress being made in the school division. In 2019-20 all schools were accredited for the fourth year in a row.
