Some agriculture producers in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, including Greene County, may be mandated to install fencing to keep their cows out of streams on their properties if legislators in the General Assembly pass mirror image bills in the house and senate.
House Bill 1422 and Senate Bill 704 both require producers in the watershed who have more than 20 cows to install stream exclusion fencing to keep them out of the waterways.
“The more we do voluntarily, the less likely this mandate will happen,” said Greg Wilchens, manager of the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.
He said the conservation district, which encompasses five counties—Greene, Madison, Culpeper, Orange and Rockingham—has been signing people up for the voluntary cost-share for stream exclusion fencing at nearly three times the rate they normally do and there is still money to spend.
Both bills had been referred to committees by press time, though no other action has been taken.
The bills also include language that those who have cropland of 50 acres or more must submit a site-specific nutrient management plan to the state. If passed, both the fencing and plans would need to be complete by 2026. It’s unclear at this time whether cost-share would continue if the fencing becomes mandated, he said.
Wilchens also said Virginia is in its final phase of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan III, which goes until 2025.
In the past 10 years, Greene County producers have installed more than 72 stream fencing/grazing management projects, Wilchens said, which have protected 81.3 miles of stream bank and created 339 acres of stream side buffers.
In 2019, the state allocated more than $4 million for agriculture producers to participate in the voluntary programs to achieve the threshold reductions necessary for the Chesapeake Bay plan.
The new options include payment and tax credits for the land that is taken out of service to create the buffers around streambeds.
The program has new options from a 10-foot buffer for the streams to a 50-foot buffer and everything in between.
“Creating a nutrient-management plan is also a very significant undertaking,” Wilchens said.
Wilchens said he believes if producers take advantage of the cost-share voluntary program with the districts, the state will still meet its threshold by 2025.
“The bills only mention cows, but why not just say livestock? What about horses, goats and sheep?” Wilchens asked. “We don’t support the bills. We support the voluntary programs. We support education and producers understanding the benefits of good conservation planning. It isn’t just about the Bay, it’s about their farms, too.”
While the water downstream stays cleaner with the stream exclusion fencing in place, it also keeps the water cleaner for the livestock, whether they drink water from a well or spring, Wilchens said, as it won’t be from the stream they’re defecating in.
Additionally, the fencing helps create a grazing management plan for the producers as the most nutritious parts of forage are when its allowed to grow between 4-10 inches. Good rotational grazing gets producers more pounds of beef per acre per year, allows the plants to rebound quicker and allows producers to have better control of where the livestock is on any given day or time, he noted.
The Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan was created by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Virginia’s Phase III notes the state must create legislation to name a target for implementation for livestock stream exclusion by Dec. 31, 2025. However, it also states that if that is not achieved that all farms in the Chesapeake Baby watershed with livestock—not only cows—accessing perennial streams must provide such fencing. Both bills only deal with “bovines” and not other livestock, however.
“We have 75% of the $4.3 million allocated for agricultural projects this year, which is more than we’ve ever allocated in a year,” he said. “We’ve still got funds and we’re still taking signups. For this to be successful, people have to participate, so we’re asking for participants.”
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has additional programs, including riparian buffer plantings, cover crops, nutrient management planning, reforestation of erodible crop and pastureland, woodland buffer filter areas and more.
For more information on these programs, call (540) 825-8591 or visit the district’s website www.culpeperswcd.org and search agriculture programs.
For those who want to weigh in on the bills in the General Assembly, you can call Del. Rob Bell (R-Albemarle) at (804) 698-1058 or email DelRBell@house.virginia.gov. Sen. Emmet Hanger (R-Mount Solon) can be reached at (804) 698-7524 or district24@senate.virginia.gov.
