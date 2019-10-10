It’s almost time to don your running shoes for another chance to make a difference in the education of area children with the Get Fit For Greene 5K, sponsored by the Greene County Public Schools’ Health and Wellness Committee, on Oct. 19.
The Get Fit for Greene 5K will again benefit the Greene Education Foundation (GEF). The foundation, resurrected last year, is focused on enhancing the community through the support and enrichment of children, educators and schools. This mission will aide in providing teachers, schools and students with the things they might not get through the regular financial budget, says Greene Education Foundation President and Director of Administrative Services for Greene County Public Schools Dr. Kyle Pursel.
Putting water bottle fillers in all the schools and sending students to tour college campuses are two projects the foundation has funded since beginning last year. Even though there are water bottle fillers in each building, Pursel said he’d like to see more added to the elementary schools.
“Our new spaces at the middle school and high school have the water bottle fillers, so those two buildings have a little more availability and it would be nice for the other schools to get more,” he said. “They’ve been received from teachers and students. It’s important for them to be able to have their water with them filled up; it helps them learn.”
Additionally, the William Monroe Athletic Booster Club is partnering with the committee to fix up the older, smaller weight room—that will be open to the entire school community and not only athletes.
“We’re working on that right now. We don’t know how fast the equipment is going to come in,” he said.
Along with the new facilities, Pursel said the nutrition director, Jennifer Williams, is looking to utilize the spaces to create healthier menus for students and staff.
The foundation itself, Pursel said, is working on building itself back up financially. The 5Ks have been well-received in the community with good participation, which helps GEF to create a financial base to help provide funding to schools and teachers in the future. He said the opportunities to help are endless.
“It might be something for a classroom teacher, or an entire grade level,” he said. “Maybe it’s helping fund professional development for a grade level. We want to make sure that we build up a financial system to where big item requests come up, we would be able to help support that.”
Race registration is under way with forms on GEF’s Facebook page. Volunteers are also needed on race day. The 5K will meander through the Stanardsville campus and be family friendly. He hopes to have a table set up at Dragonfest on Oct. 11 to register people for the race, as well.
“We won’t have to go out on Route 33 or anything like that,” he said. “Right now, we’re just fine-tuning the right route so if someone wants to push a stroller, they will be able to. I really would like to make it a family day because Ruckersville Elementary School’s Fall Festival is that afternoon.”
Pursel is also looking for people to assist with many tasks for GEF, including those with graphic design skills and those with ideas for fundraising.
The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at William Monroe High School and can be walked or run. Awards will be given for top qualifiers and raffle prizes will be distributed.
To register for either event, make a donation to the Greene Education Foundation or to volunteer at either event, contact Kyle Pursel at kpursel@greenecountyschools.com or (434) 939-9000. Register online at https://bit.ly/2LUPycr.
