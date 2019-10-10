The holidays are stressful for everyone, but particularly those facing temporary hardship. There are programs that can help alleviate that stress and help create a magical holiday season for everyone.
If you need help and are a resident of Greene County, it’s time to sign up for the Thanksgiving Box and Christmas Gift Programs with Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts Inc. (GRACE).
Sign up times for this year’s programs are from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Sign-up will be at the American Legion Hall Post #128, 636 Madison Road (Va. Route 230) in Stanardsville.
It is important that those who need help during the 2019 holiday season sign up during these times for assistance. No applications will be accepted after this date and time.
GRACE needs a total number of applicants so the organization can plan to provide for all of those who have asked for help.
No applications or registrations will be taken by phone.
To apply for the Thanksgiving Box and Christmas Gift Program, applicants must bring a picture ID, proof for residency and proof of income. Proof of residency can be a utility bill mailed to a Greene address in the name of the person applying or a lease with the name of the person applying and the physical address. Post office boxes are not acceptable as proof of residency.
Proof of income can be one month’s worth of pay slips, an award letter from Social Security or bank statement showing Social Security deposit, a printout of TANF award benefits or a written verification of income from Social Services.
Applicants for the Christmas Gift Program must also bring proof of guardianship for children not their own and living permanently at the application address, such as the applicable court papers. The Christmas Gift Program is only open to children ages 14 and under.
In order to qualify for help from either of these programs, the client household income must not exceed 150% of poverty guidelines.
The Thanksgiving Box Program provides (based on family size) a box of all foods needed to make a Thanksgiving meal. This includes either a turkey or ham and ingredients for side dishes and desserts.
The Christmas Gift Program helps families in need by providing Christmas gifts for children ages infant to age 14. In order to help as many families and children in need this Christmas, applicants can sign up for only one of the programs available in Greene County: GRACE Christmas Gift Program, the Salvation Army or Toy Lift.
Families may sign up for Shop with a Cop during the same times at the American Legion. No applications will be taken after these dates.
To help with either of these programs, contact GRACE during normal hours Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to
1 p.m. at (434) 985-6792.
