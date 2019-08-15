A Greene County grand jury returned indictments for two different Greene County men charged with child pornography related offenses.
Dustin Joseph Kramer, 25, of Ruckersville faces five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of computer solicitation of a minor over the age of 15.
Kramer’s next court appearance is Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. in Greene County Circuit Court.
The grand jury also indicted Eric James Jones, 51, of Stanardsville. Jones faces six charges of possession of child pornography, one count of solicitation of a minor over the age of 15 and six counts of distributing child pornography.
Jones is expected to be in court on Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m.
The Greene County Record erred in a previous version of this article. Dustin Joseph Kramer and Eric James Jones were indicted by a Greene County grand jury on Aug. 12, but not given any new charges. We regret the errors.