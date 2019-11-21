It’s better to give than receive and sisters in Greene County are living that saying.
Billie Jo and Jessica Moon launched On the Go Cleaning Service LLC earlier this year. Yet, when they learned of a way to help cancer patients in the area—at a cost to themselves—they jumped on board.
“We partnered with Cleaning for a Reason, an international nonprofit serving cancer patients through free house cleaning,” Billie Jo Moon said. “We pay a fee to be part of the organization and then we clean cancer patients’ houses for free.”
There are no other cleaning organizations who partner with Cleaning for a Reason within many miles of the area. The minimum radius for a company to agree to work in is 5 miles. On the Go Cleaning Service will work within 25 miles.
Through partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, On The Go Cleaning Service assists cancer patients by cleaning two homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Madison and Orange.
“Yeah, we were surprised to learn there isn’t any others doing this here or even across the mountain. I have people from Richmond calling me,” Billie Jo Moon said. “I don’t know, people with cancer have always had some sort of special place in my heart. I lost a very best friend to cancer. And we have a lot of family members that have had cancer.”
Jessica Moon agreed.
“We have a huge cancer center to the south of us and have a lot of people going through this in this area and it seems like there’s people that move to the area just for that cancer centers,” Jessica Moon said. “They’re going to treatment every day and then feel bad and it’s practically killing them just to treat the cancer.”
Jessica Moon said even though the fledgling business is still getting off the ground, they knew they had to help.
“We’re starting up and we’re working every day pay our bills, but we come from a family where you chip in and you help and it just becomes part of your life,” she said. “We just work it into our day. There are people everywhere around here in our local area that do cleaning and there are all these huge companies, you would think they might do it.”
The Moon sisters both graduated from William Monroe High School and both have first-born sons who have graduated from the school.
“I first heard of Cleaning for a Reason from a friend of a cancer patient who was trying to get service, but it was not offered in the area,” said Billie Jo Moon. “It broke my heart. I want to donate our services to cancer patients requesting help in their hour of need. These families need to feel supported and our company is ready to give back to the community in this way.”
The Moon sisters both said they like working together and are happy to give back to the community.
“We know we can depend on each other,” Jessica Moon said. ““We’re grateful for the opportunity to help cancer patients manage their homes, while they focus on getting well.”
On The Go Cleaning Service is a licensed and insured family-owned and operated residential and commercial cleaning company. For more information about On the Go Cleaning Service, visit facebook.com/themMoongirlscleaning.
For more information about Cleaning for a Reason, to sign up to participate as a cleaner or to apply for free house cleaning, visit cleaningforareason.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.