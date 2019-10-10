The Greene Commons pavilion and music stage are ready for some community fun after the dedication and ribbon cutting last Saturday.
“We are really excited about this project coming to completion,” said Alan Yost, director of economic development and tourism for Greene. “But today is just the beginning. And we’re just really excited about the future for Greene County and Stanardsville for this community.”
The Town of Stanardsville was awarded nearly $1 million for the streetscape project, facade improvements and Greene Commons from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to help revitalize the town.
The Greene County Farmers Market has been held at the pavilion since the start of this season. It will go until the last Saturday of October. Oktoberfest will be held at Greene Commons from 1-6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 12.
Virginia Sen. Emmett Hanger, 24th District, said it’s the sense of community he feels that makes Greene County special.
“Thank you all for the sense of community that y’all retain here in Greene County. It’s wonderful. I enjoy representing the area and hope to continue seeing y’all at the activities that y’all have,” he said. “And certainly, this will be a stimulus to the economy here with the farmers market and we just thank you for what you do.”
Del. Rob Bell, 58th District, noted it’s his second special event in one week in Stanardsville.
“Just [Sunday] we had the opening of the renovation over at the middle school and high school and if you haven’t had a chance to see that it’s another place for the community to come together for events,” Bell said. “And today, is very exciting. It’s not just the farmers market, which means every Saturday instead of going someplace else, people are coming here to shop for farm goods, but also artisans, goods, prepared food, community groups can come and just meet people. That’s exciting. But now we have a stage and the idea that we’re going to use this for music events and weddings is kind of exciting, but just a place that people can come to in Standardsville.”
Eric Johnson, director of the department of housing and community development, said taking his own kids to the farmers’ market where he lives is one of his favorite things to do.
“You have a beautiful farmers market and such a beautiful main street, one of the most beautiful main streets in our commonwealth. And I’m just here to say congratulations,” Johnson said. “The funding source for the Community Development Block Grant Program is a federal grant. It’s from Sen. [Mark] Warner, Sen. [Tim] Kaine and Congressman [Denver] Riggleman and it has bipartisan support. It’s all about getting partnerships with communities and businesses to really encourage economic development and entrepreneurship.”
Founding member of the Greene County Ruritans Bob Burkholder gave a little history of how the farmers market started in Greene County. Originally operated by the Ruritans and Burkholder specifically, for about a quarter century, three years ago it ended when he had to step away.
“It was time, thank goodness, for somebody else to step forward and establish this. Before I close, I want to honor one person. A volunteer at the farmers market. Somebody that most of you have never heard of never met. Elmo Haney was always there while he was alive at that farmers market. He helped carry groceries for people. He was a storyteller. He was there. He was one of the original ones.”
Burkholder noted that Haney did all the excavating and bulldozing for the youth center for free.
“And I honor that man for his commitment,” he said. “Today we’ve got a new farmers market. A new way of doing things. Good luck to all of it. And I’m proud of the time we spent with the farmers market to get it this far.”
Greene County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville supervisor, said the project is also a partnership between the town and the county.
“What we’re trying to do here is continue to breathe new life into the Town of Stanardsville,” Martin said. “The Town of Stanardsville is worth all of our efforts. Standardsville is not only the focal point of our history, but it’s also our administrative center. It’s our judicial center, the courthouse just over there. And very importantly, it’s our academic center with our new and improving school campus and the entry of Piedmont Virginia Community College just a few years ago. It’s just exciting to see.”
Before Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe introduced the building team and cut the ribbon on the performance stage, he said that Roy Dye was his eyes and ears during the project.
Yost also reminded the audience to visit greenecalendar.com to keep up-to-date on events throughout the whole county.
