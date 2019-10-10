Participants and dignitaries cut the ribbon last Saturday on the new music stage at Greene Commons. From left to right, Adam Critzer (LInco), Bill Mechnik (LPDA), Erik Johnston (director, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development), Roy Dye (STAR), 58th Del. Rob Bell, Alan Yost (director of Greene Economic Development and Tourism), 24th Sen. Emmett Hanger, Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe, Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin (board chairman), Bob Burkholder, Carrol Keller (Dink’s Construction). Not pictured: Jessica Mauzy (LPDA), Elizabeth Boehringer (DHCD)