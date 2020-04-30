The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved changes to its B-3 business zoning ordinance earlier this month, which staff hopes will pave the way for possible economic expansion in the county.
No one spoke—for or against—the updated ordinance during the virtual April 14 public hearing, including no emails sent prior to the public hearing. The ordinance allows—by-right with additional regulations—light industrial, research, development and related manufacturing into the county’s B-3 business highway and high-intensity zoning, which allows for big-box stores. This removes the requirement for businesses to file for a special use permit (SUP) to build in those areas if the units are less than 25,000 square feet.
“Performance-based zoning can be an effective tool to enhance the quality of future development,” said Greene County’s Administrator Mark Taylor. “It works by balancing higher standards of development quality performance with the speed and certainty of a ‘by-right’ path to development. This is a win-win balance, wherein the community gets more attractive, efficient, high-value development and the developer gets the speed and certainty of having a clear development path (meeting the higher performance standards yields development plan approval).”
The supervisors passed a resolution in February 2020 asking the planning commission to look at performance-based standards to include light industrial, research, development and related manufacturing.
“This amendment would support a positive business climate and help us remain competitive with other regional localities,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. “Currently, there are 6,666 citizens who commute outside of Greene for employment. We’re always looking for ways to keep some of those people in higher-paying jobs in Greene County so we have more opportunity in Greene and more opportunity for our tax base.”
Having the supplemental regulations in the zoning ordinances allows businesses to know what is allowed by-right and what could offer administrative approval without a SUP and public hearings.
Frydl said there are 125 parcels in B-3 zoning in Greene County and 114 are 5 acres or less.
“The reason I wanted to point that out is simply because it does limit the intensity of the use because 5 acres isn’t a lot of land for something that would be of high intensity,” Frydl said.
“Greene County is attending carefully to the future development of our community,” Taylor said. “Ruckersville-area residents are particularly concerned about the future of Greene County’s designated primary growth area, and rightfully so. They live in our primary growth area. Nobody likes development that is ugly, inconvenient or expensive.”
The new regulations provide: all outdoor storage shall be screened; all uses shall be conducted entirely within enclosed structures; loading bays are not visible from road right-of-ways and screened; deliveries adjacent to residential areas shall not happen after 11 p.m. or before 6 a.m.; site lighting not greater than 25 feet and meet the dark sky approved standards; façade requirements; and if within 350 feet of infrastructure, they must use public water and sewer as provided by Rapidan Service Authority.
“The planning commission spent significant time discussing this issue and they reviewed the differences between the traditional zoning approach and the performance approach,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman. “I am in support of this.”
Frydl added, “there is recognition, in general, the traditional zoning of separation of uses provides exactly what we see today in Ruckersville and that’s the opposite of what citizens have stated they want in the comprehensive plan.”
