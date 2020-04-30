The Greene Farmers Market is partnering with federal, state and local organizations to provide a valuable food source for the community during these uncertain times. SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) are now accepted at the market. Individuals who spend at least $10 of their SNAP dollars will receive an additional $10 to spend at the market, thanks to a grant from Virginia Fresh Match nutrition incentive program.
The Walmart Foundation also awarded a $2,500 grant to Greene Commons for implementing and staffing the program as part of its mission stated on its website as to improve “access and availability to healthier food and building individuals’ confidence to select, prepare and serve healthier food.”
These partnerships are essential to the success of Greene Commons Group and the Greene Farmers Market itself, since the organization is a non-profit entity that receives no local tax funding, according to a release from the group.
According to Market Manager Judy Berger of Cville Siren, online sales for pick-up at the pavilion have totaled more than $1,000 each week. Walk-in customers last Saturday were 160, below the 280 or so volume last year, but an increase from the week before.
Berger added the farmers market operates under state guidelines for social distancing and hygiene; vendors are widely spaced and one-way traffic and printed signs control customer flow patterns in the 30-foot by 70-foot pavilion. There are hand-washing stations and sanitizers at the north end. Until restrictions are lifted, Berger said, the market can no longer be the social center it was last year where many people met friends each week and talked with vendors about their gardens.
While the farmers market operations are limited, it is expected that the number of customers at Greene Farmers Market will steadily grow as social-distancing guidelines are eased.
The Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon at 40 Celt Road behind the Greene County Administration Building. Customers may shop online at GreeneCommons.com for curb-side pickup or purchase food items at the Saturday market under social-distancing guidelines.
Berger also had been booking weekly live music, arranging themed events, and scheduling other activities for the pavilion and stage this year, but all that has been put on hold for now.
Fees and rental income from such events had been budgeted as a significant source of annual revenue.
Greene Commons operations are funded partly by market vendors’ fees, the county Tourism Council, federal and state grants, and generous donations from businesses and foundations.
The IRS on April 7 determined that Greene Commons Group qualified for tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The group’s non-profit status makes it eligible to apply for grants, receive tax-deductible contributions, obtain lower insurance rates, etc.
The market pavilion and adjacent stage were built with federal grant funds awarded to the Town of Stanardsville in 2016. The facilities are being donated to the county by the town when its lease on that county property expires.
Greene Commons Group, working with the county, continues to be responsible for operations and maintenance of the Greene Commons venue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.