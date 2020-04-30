The Greene County Record earned six first-place awards from the annual Virginia Press Association (VPA) contest and 10 awards in total. As far as the newspaper can tell it’s the most won by the Greene County Record in one year. The entries were judged by the Hoosier State Press Association (Indiana).
Editor Terry Beigie earned five first-place awards, including one she shares with Logan Bogert, former reporter, for the 2019 Greene County Guide.
Bogert also earned a second place for her feature photo from the 2019 Miss Greene pageant and a second place for public safety writing for her stories on convicted killed Taybronne White’s appeal, the setting of a trial date in the cases against Larry and Bryant Snow and the unsealing of the indictment in Greene County Circuit Court against a teenager who was accused of a sexual assault at William Monroe High School. The Snow cases are now in federal court and the commonwealth dropped the charge against the teen in circuit court.
Beigie earned first-place accolades for her photo story about sheep shearing at Autumn Vista Farm in Dyke. She also earned first-place awards for writing in the categories of editorial writing, series of stories and public safety writing. The winning editorials were on the subjects of: sexual education and consent in high schools; the cost of quality journalism; and spurring the community to pick up the torch of making better after the death of Ethyle Giuseppe last fall.
Beigie earned first-place for her series of four articles about the decline in volunteerism in Greene County’s fire departments and rescues service. Her public safety entry included articles about the new public safety radio project, a judge granting a special grand jury and a judge dismissing charges in the murder of Brian Keith Dudley in July 2019.
Brian Mellott earned three awards. He earned a first-place for his combination story and photos about Spring Hill Baptist Church’s delivery of netting to Ghana. He also earned a third-place for feature profile writing with his story about Justin Kinsey and his work helping the homeless. Mellott also earned a second-place award for his sports feature photo of the William Monroe High School girls basketball team storming the court after winning the regional championship berth in March 2019.
The awards would have been presented at the annual VPA conference April 4, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the conference was canceled with the hope it would be rescheduled quickly. Since that has not yet happened, VPA granted the winners the right to announce the awards today, which is being called VPA Awards Day. At this time judge’s comments are not available for the winning entries.
“Our plan is to announce major awards, such as the Sweepstakes winners, Best in Show, Outstanding Young Journalist, Outstanding Salesperson, Mims Award and others in a fall in-person (if permitted) or virtual event,” VPA Executive Director Betsy Edwards said in a news release.
Nominated by her boss, Jeff Poole at the Orange County Review, Beigie also won a Virginia Press Foundation Leadership and Innovation Award. She was set to receive that award on April 3, but due to the canceling of the conference that was also canceled.
“The awards recognize and celebrate those who work in journalism in Virginia and who have exhibited leadership and innovation, in big and small ways, by making their organization, newsroom or classroom a better place,” according to a news release from VPA. The Virginia Press Foundation is the charitable arm of VPA.
Other winners of those awards include: Ryan Alessi, James Madison University School of Media Arts and Design; Bill Atkinson, Petersburg Progress Index; Peggy Bellows; the Virginia Gazette; Dave Fawcett, Inside NOVA/Prince William; Catherine Komp, Virginia Public Media-Richmond NPR; Dylan Lepore, the Tarten at Radford University; Larry “Bud” Meyer and Bill Dietel with The Foothills Forum; Betty Ramsey, The Farmville Herald; Tom Silvestri, Richmond Times Dispatch; Chris Tyree, Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism; Rob Walters, Bristol Herald Courier; Wilma Wirt, Capital News Service at Virginia Commonwealth University; and Robert Zullo with Virginia Mercury.
“I am humbled to be nominated for a Leadership and Innovation Award and to be in such esteemed company of winners is an honor,” Beigie said. “We take the role of community journalism in Greene County very seriously and we are honored to be recognized by our journalism colleagues in Indiana. Hometown newspapers have such an important role in the communities they serve, covering local government and schools, crime and courts, land use and infrastructure and more. Thank you for letting us do that for your community.”
