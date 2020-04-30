Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NELSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... MADISON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN ROCKINGHAM COUNTY IN WESTERN VIRGINIA... ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... GREENE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN AUGUSTA COUNTY IN WESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF WAYNESBORO IN WESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 300 PM EDT. * AT 900 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THAT HEAVY RAIN WAS FALLING OVER THE AREA. THE HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE FLOODING. AROUND TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN RIGHT ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE, WITH ONE TO TWO INCHES ON EITHER SIDE. A COUPLE REPORTS OF ROAD CLOSURES NEAR SMALL STREAMS HAVE ALREADY BEEN RECEIVED, AND MORE FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS IS LIKELY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CHARLOTTESVILLE, WAYNESBORO, MADISON, STUARTS DRAFT, CROZET, GROTTOES, SHENANDOAH, MASSANUTTEN, CRIMORA, SHERANDO, SHIPMAN, STANARDSVILLE, SCHUYLER, FREE UNION, WINTERGREEN, AFTON, MONTEBELLO, WESTMORELAND, HOLLYMEAD AND FISHERSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&