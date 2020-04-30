The Economic Development Authority (EDA) held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 21 and approved changes to its two loan programs and discussed how to help the business community in Greene County during this pandemic.
The revolving loan, previously called the small business loan, maxes out at $25,000 per individual business and at $100,000 outstanding at a time and across no more than five businesses.
The step loan, or site-readiness loan, outlines the minimum and maximum loan amounts per step up and what is required to be shared with the board prior to approval.
The first step cannot exceed $10,000 per project or in total if making multiple requests. The second step maxes out at $30,000 and the third step was increased to $100,000 based on what it takes to get a step-three site operational.
A three-person loan committee that will meet at least quarterly was developed as part of the worksessions in January. If the majority of the committee approves the application, it will go to the full board for consideration.
Chairman Michael Payne asked the board if the group should consider a modification of the recently approved loan programs in response to COVID-19.
“I think we have to consider it,” James Tsikerdanos said.
Tsikerdanos noted that in other localities the county or city is helping to fund those loans. Economic Development and Tourism Manager Alan Yost said some areas also have “angel investors” to fund them.
“I just don’t see where the county can realistically fund our programs,” Tsikerdanos said. “So, I think that leads us to our next question, which is how much do we want to take out of our coffers? I think it’s worth considering an interest-free period, but I think we would have to put some sort of interest on these kinds of loans.”
Julia Roberts, vice chair, agreed.
“I like the one to $5,000,” she said. “I like the no interest for six months, maybe or delaying payments, but I think we could be really creative here. And I think if we could take the best part of a lot of different plans and make them our own, that would be a huge benefit to us.”
The EDA agreed to table the issue until a special virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, so members can see what other localities are doing before crafting a Greene County EDA plan.
The agenda will be posted on the EDA website with the login information for the meeting. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/economic-development-tourism/eda for the agenda prior to May 5.
