With the new Greene Commons stage and pavilion built and ready to host outdoor music events, festivals and art shows, plans had been under way for months for this year’s spring/summer Greene Farmer’s Market. Despite COVID-19, the market will still happen—with a few modifications.
The market, which was originally to start the first week in April, will be opening on Saturday, April 18. This should give the vendors and event organizers time to post items for sale on the new website for advanced ordering ahead of the curbside pickup starting that Saturday.
“I’m encouraging people to order the week before we open,” said Judy Berger, consulting manager for Greene Commons. “We’re going to have limited food vendors (on site), but we really want to encourage people to order ahead of time for curbside pickup at the market.”
This week, the Greene Commons website is adding links to vendors who have online sale options and is building online shops for those who may be less technologically inclined.
“Some (vendors) don’t even have computers, so in that case I have to call them and get the list of things that they’re selling,” said Berger, noting that in such rapidly changing circumstances they are doing all they can to continue to support the local farmers and vendors for whom the lack of a market would mean losses in sales and possibly wasted products.
Through greenecommons.com, visitors can shop the various vendors and order from multiple vendors in order to have pre-bagged items ready for pickup at the Greene Commons on the day of the market, which hopes to take place every Saturday following this model.
“We are allowed to have food vendors selling food at the market,” she said on April 3, noting that the booths will be widely spaced under the pavilion and that no more than 10 people at a time will be allowed in to shop, in accordance with CDC and Governor Northam’s most recent guidelines.
The market will still be accepting SNAP benefits, and according to Berger those who use these vouchers (formerly known as food stamps) can purchase goods online and select ‘pay at pickup’ in order to process their benefits when they arrive.
“We’re not allowed to accept SNAP over the internet in Virginia,” said Berger, just one of many hurdles they are working hard to overcome. “Encourage customers to remember that this is an ever-changing process.”
Berger encourages those who would normally shop at the farmer’s market or who may be interested in shopping local to visit the website and sign up for the mailing list. For more information, visit greenecommons.com/greene-farmers-market.
