Greene County Habitat for Humanity has opened applications for its Affordable Home Ownership Program. Applications will be available on the website at www.greenehabitatva.org (under the tab “Do You Qualify?”) including additional important information. Applicants can call (434) 481-1771 to request the forms be mailed to them. (Spell and say your name and address on the message.)
Habitat builds homes in partnership with families who have the financial and personal capacity to be homeowners, but who can’t qualify for conventional financing. Habitat leverages volunteer labor and donations of funding and materials to complete the construction of its homes. Eligible applicants must have current housing need, be able to make an affordable monthly mortgage payment, and be willing to partner with Habitat to accomplish sweat-equity hours and other requirements.
Greene County Habitat’s Affordable Homeownership Program is not a giveaway. The qualified homebuyers pay for closing costs and make monthly mortgage payments. Homeowners invest hundreds of hours of their own labor in building their Habitat house. Habitat homes are sold to participants of its Affordable Homeownership Program for no profit. The sale is financed with an affordable 20-30-year mortgage loan. These mortgage payments are then recycled to build more homes.
Applications are due no later than Jan. 1, 2020.
