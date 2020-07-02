The Greene County Board of Supervisors is considering a new zoning designation in an effort to attract new businesses to the county.
The Defense Production Zone designation would allow anything from research and development to producing a defense-related product to the supply chain, said Alan Yost, director of economic development and tourism.
“It’s anything directly related to the defense and the security of our nation’s mission,” Yost told the supervisors at their regular meeting on June 23. “Any locality can do this. And I will say that there are only a handful of localities that have done this across the state. It is extremely powerful when a defense contractor is looking at moving to the state of Virginia. It would really set us aside from that standpoint.”
Yost said the state code allows localities to zone an entire county as a Defense Production Zone versus only a section of a county and that’s what Yost asked the supervisors to consider.
Even though there would be a Defense Production Zone overlay, a business would still need to meet the zoning requirements of that parcel of property, such as if it’s in A-1 agriculture or B-1 business.
“So, if you’re not aware, I have four key target industries that I consistently go after and defense and security is one of the lead ones,” Yost said. “Why the defense industry? They’re high paying jobs; they’re very good jobs. Often people in the defense field are very community oriented, very patriotic, and become engaged in the community, the schools, different organizations, churches and so forth.”
Yost asked the supervisors to consider the following incentives for such businesses: five years tax reductions for the Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax and five years tax reduction for the machine and tools tax.
Yost told supervisors there are several defense contractors in the community—including at the old Nimbus building in Ruckersville—and that several others are considering Greene and would be interested in such incentives.
“So, it’s an exciting time; some things are really happening,” he said. “It seems there’s a lot here that I’m asking tonight. Some people saying you’re giving away the house, but the real property tax would still be in place and we would be creating large, significant jobs and the other benefits.”
Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor agreed it’s a lot to ask of the county, but he thinks it’s important for Greene’s economic growth.
“This is a big ask here for new business to come and build in Greene County, because in general terms, we lack the available built business environments for them to come and lease or purchase for this type of use,” Taylor said. “Mr. Yost and I talked at length about the magnitude of the incentives. This is consistent with the scale of incentives that I’ve seen used in the past with successful large business attraction. And that is a big win for the locality, to see job creation and to see new real estate tax base developed with property improved with construction.”
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said he thinks it’s a good idea, as does Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman.
“I have not obviously read the whole ordinance in detail yet, and I will, but to me it’s a no-brainer. We want to attract these kinds of businesses, so I am very supportive,” Bowman said.
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer agreed.
“Any clean business we can get in and the more businesses we can get in the county is definitely advantageous to us,” Durrer said.
Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville, asked for a cost-benefit breakdown to help him make a decision.
“Right now, if a Greene County resident asks me what are the numbers, what are the metrics, I couldn’t answer them back,” he said. “So for me, it would be useful to know, you know, if a moderate-sized employer were to take advantage of this opportunity, what would be the benefit to an average defense contractor if there is such a thing? I realize that’s work, but someone eventually is going to ask those questions. And right now, I can’t answer them.”
Taylor said he hopes to have a public hearing on the designation at the July 28 supervisors meeting.
“Whether we’re ready for a public hearing on July 28 really depends on you know, whether all those steps can be taken,” Martin said. “But I agree with Mr. Bowman and my colleagues, this seems like a great opportunity at the right time. Anyone can see that apartment and townhome growth that’s going on north of Charlottesville is partially happening there because of the defense industry. And it’s just going to keep coming north; we know it’s coming. And some of those defense contractors are going to want to be here in beautiful Greene County, as opposed to not as beautiful northern Albemarle. That’s just my opinion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.