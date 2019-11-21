Spring Hill Baptist Church in Ruckersville was the location of the Greene County Ministerial Association’s Fall Concert last Sunday with choirs, praise bands and solo artists from local churches. The concert raised more than $3,100 to support the organization’s scholarships which are awarded to eligible William Monroe High School seniors. If you would like to support this effort, contact Spring Hill Baptist Church at (434) 973-7473 for more information.

