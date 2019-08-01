Greene schools receive ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits

Greene County Public Schools are now equipped with personal bleeding control kits, provided by the Public Safety Foundation of Greene County. The non-profit foundation presented the schools with seven kits on July 24.
Each kit is an initiative of “Stop the Bleed,” a national awareness campaign and call to action based on the fact that deaths caused by uncontrolled bleeding can be prevented. Stop the Bleed hopes that the kits, along with the knowledge of how to use them, will increase the chances of surviving trauma due to uncontrolled bleeding. Each kit includes an instructional booklet on bleeding control, a tourniquet, QuikClot bleeding control dressing, a mini sharpie marker, a pair of protective gloves and a compression bandage.
Carl Schmitt, president of the public safety foundation in Greene, read about the kits and their board approved providing them to the schools.
“I thought that it sounded like a good thing to do and right up the alley of the public safety foundation to fund doing it. We rather quickly got our board approval and got a check to [the schools] to buy them,” Schmitt said. “The funding for this is all through private funds. This is not taxpayer money. We try to find projects that would make a difference.”
Greene County Public Schools Director of Administrative Services Kyle Pursel said school staff, including nurses, will be trained on how to use the kits. While Pursel said there’s never been an incident in Greene schools that would warrant the use of the kit, he said the schools want to be prepared.
“It’s a life-saver,” Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith said of the kits. “We hope the schools never need to use it, but it’s better to have in case they do. It’s better to have it and not need it, then to need it and not have it.”