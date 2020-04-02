Prior to Gov. Ralph Northam’s ban on large gatherings, students from William Monroe Middle and High Schools participated in the National History Day (NHD) District 4 competition at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Winners will next compete in the state competition, which has moved to a virtual platform, in April and winners will be announced May 4.
The following WMMS students placed at the district level:
Third place
- Junseo Kim’s individual exhibit “Charles Lindbergh, Flying Solo Across the Atlantic Ocean”
- Mary Beth Garber and Sarah Gilbert for their group performance “Madam C.J. Walker Rags to Riches”
Second place
- Rhylie Shifflett for his individual exhibit “Battle of Midway”
- Sophie Mellott and Leeah Toliver for their group performance “Berkeley v Bacon: Attempting to Break a Barrier”
- Caroline Bruton’s individual documentary “Penicillin: Breaking Bacterial Barriers”
- Mushtaq Faiz for this website “Rosalind Franklin, Paving the Path for Future Scientists”
- “Participating in NHD was a meaningful and fun experience. I obtained knowledge about historical people that have made a huge impact on our society,” Faiz said. “I work alone when I compete, and winning makes me feel accomplished. I like participating in NHD because I learn about history, compete against other people, and I love watching my project come together as I work on it.”
First place
- Kayla Shaller for her individual exhibit “Night Witches: The World’s First Female Combat Pilots”
- Samantha Braden and Carley Wagner for their group documentary “Women’s Air Force Service Pilots and their Flight to Equality”
- Lila Edwards and Kate Kougher for their group performance “The Miracle Drug”
- Edwards said, “Doing NHD was a great experience for me. I worked with a partner and we had our ups and downs, but for the most part I’m really glad I chose to work with a partner. My favorite part of NHD was by far competing with our project. The satisfaction of winning with the project you put so much effort into is amazing. Another reason I liked working with a partner is because you always knew they were feeling the same things as you were, the triumph of winning or the sadness of losing. I think that NHD is a great experience and I would highly recommend it.”
- Thomas Traber, Amy Genz and Rayanna Yowell for their group website “Foundations of Modern Technology: Grace Hopper’s Computer Compiler”
- Akhil Marri for his individual documentary “From the Atlantic to Pacific—Building the Panama Canal”
- “Participating in NHD is a hard but rewarding experience,” Marri said. “Researching and creating a project took a lot of time and effort but taught me many different skills such as: how to edit a video, create an annotated bibliography, improve my writing skills, and etc.”
- Isabella Strickland for her individual performance “Hedy Lamarr: The Mind Behind the Face”
- “National History Day is not just a history report, it is a way where kids create their own lesson to teach people about the things we use or see in our day to day lives, but don’t quite know the full story,” Strickland said. “It is a way where kids can show their creative side whether that be on an exhibit board or in a performance, it is a way where kids get to have fun and play around with what works and doesn’t.”
- Sujash Joseph for the website “Yuri Gagarin and His Flight to Greatness”
- “I think NHD is an educational thing you can do it can help you in many ways in the future,” Joseph said. “Working in the website category gave me knowledge on how to form a good website; what I mean by that is it gave me more understanding on website platform like for example how to make an outline that would be good, or what colors clash with other colors. Working alone gives me a lot more free and roaming space, like I don’t always have to agree or disagree with my partners or ask them can I add this. I can add it if I want and it is all up to me to decide how to make it.”
- Ruth Reid for her paper “Andy Warhol: Thinking Outside the ‘Can’vas”
The following WMHS student placed at district level:
- Miryam Reid, second place, for senior individual documentary “Silence=Death: AIDS Activists Break Barriers”
