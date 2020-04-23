The Virginia Department of Health released a new interactive map on Tuesday that shows the first death due to COVID-19 in Greene County. It also shows of the eight cases, two have resulted in hospitalization.
Kathryn Goodman, Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) communications and public relations lead, said Tuesday that the district cannot give out more information about the person who passed away or any of the other cases in Greene County at this time.
TJHD includes the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Nelson, Louisa and Fluvanna counties.
“Greene County is deeply saddened to learn that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said County Administrator Mark Taylor, speaking for the Greene County government. “Our thoughts are with the family that has suffered this loss. The health and well-being of our citizens is our top priority and we continue to request that everyone do their part to slow the spread of this virus.”
As of Tuesday, TJHD has 224 cases with 2,394 tested in the health district. There have been 46 hospitalizations.
Across the commonwealth, there are 9,630 cases, 1,581 hospitalizations and 324 deaths. The Virginia Department of Health reports that there have been 58,354 tested, as of April 20.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that as of Tuesday there were 403 patients in the ICU in the state with 251 on a ventilator. It also reports there are currently 1,331 in the hospital and 1,418 patients have been hospitalized and discharged throughout the crisis, thus far.
The association gathers information from hospitals and physicians across the state and includes patients who have been tested but whose results have not yet been returned. The association said a reason for the discrepancy between itself and the Virginia Department of Health numbers is VDH’s numbers are from a single point in time (5 p.m. the night prior) while the association updates its website more often.
Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus to see the map. Visit https://bit.ly/2VNtsw3 for information from the association.
